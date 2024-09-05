Triptii Dimri’s dressing game exudes sheer elegance in a British-style blazer skirt set

Triptii Dimri is the very embodiment of sartorial grace, a true fashionista whose style radiates elegance and boldness in equal measure. Her wardrobe is a breathtaking blend of contemporary chic and timeless classics, each ensemble carefully curated to leave an indelible mark.

Whether draped in ethereal gowns or sporting effortlessly cool streetwear, Triptii has an innate ability to elevate any look with her striking presence. Her fashion choices are not just about clothing but a poetic expression of her individuality, making her a muse for designers and a style icon for fashion lovers everywhere.

She donned a stunning white midi dress paired with a matching floral blazer, exuding both formality and fabulousness. The impeccably tailored power suit and skirt, featuring a puffed-up half-sleeved blazer with modern shoulder pads and floral embellishments, made a powerful statement. Underneath, she wore a crisp white buttoned-up shirt with a high-collared neckline, adding to the formal appeal of the ensemble. The shirt was tucked into a high-waisted, knee-length bodycon skirt, completing the chic and formal look.

Triptii also accessorised with earcuff-like earrings, classic studs, and rings. To enhance her avatar, she carried a stylish black bag. For her hair, the beauty opted for a sleek, high bun with soft flicks framing her face, complete with a middle parting and a smooth back-combed finish. This chic hairstyle complemented her glamorous look!

Her makeup was equally radiant, highlighting her natural beauty with a dewy finish. She added a hint of blush, subtle eyeshadow, black eyeliner, volumising mascara, and a glossy pink lip for a fresh, glowing appearance.