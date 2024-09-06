Alia Bhatt’s new ethnic look is a perfect blend of elegance and style

Alia Bhatt has emerged as a true fashionista in the world of Bollywood, with her style journey becoming an inspiration for many. Recently, she was spotted in a sari with a contemporary twist. Ace designer Gaurav Gupta shared Alia’s pictures in his signature creation along with a caption that spilled the beans about her look, “@aliaabhatt in the one shoulder linear cosmic saree gown as she joins the @lorealparis family.”

Alia looked absolutely regal in a beige sari that blended traditional elegance with a modern twist. The outfit featured a sleeveless, one-shoulder blouse adorned with intricate golden sequin embellishments, perfectly complementing the shimmery pallu. The delicate embroidery, reminiscent of sunlit sand dunes, added to the ensemble’s fluid and ethereal appeal.

The sari’s form-fitting design gracefully accentuated her curves, while the loose pleats, a departure from the traditional structured style, gave the look a breezy, effortless feel. Both the pallu and blouse highlighted the exquisite craftsmanship of Gaurav Gupta Couture. Alia styled her signature shoulder-length hair in loose waves, giving her a timelessly youthful charm. She kept her accessories minimal with a dainty ring and ear studs, completing the look with soft, dewy makeup that enhanced her natural beauty.