Ganesh Chaturthi glam: 5 outrageous ways to rock the festival with bling, bling, and more bling!

Hold onto your diyas, folks—Ganesh Chaturthi is about to get a fabulous makeover! Whether you're aiming for a festive sparkle that outshines the stars or rocking the latest sari trend, we've got the ultimate guide to turning this celebration into a fashion fiesta. Get ready to dazzle with Jaipur’s finest jewels, silver sensations, and sari splendor that’ll make Lord Ganesha do a double-take. It’s time to turn your Ganesh Chaturthi into a style extravagansa that’s off-the-charts!
Ganesh Chaturthi is all about festive flair and Rebaari Jewels is here to take it up a notch! Dive into their dazzling Ganesh Chaturthi collection and be the star of the festivities. From intricate necklaces to statement earrings, these pieces are designed to bring out the sparkle in you without burning a hole in your wallet. Rebaari's artificial jewellery promises to make you look like a million bucks at a fraction of the cost. Check out their festive collection and get ready to shine brighter than the diyas!
Price on request. Available online.
Say hello to Silvya Jewels, your go-to for elegant silver creations that scream sophistication. Perfect for those who love classic craftsmanship with a modern twist, Silvya’s Ganesh Chaturthi range features finely detailed patterns and motifs that blend tradition with contemporary chic. Get ready to flaunt refined, silver stunners that add a touch of grace to any Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.
Price on request. Available online.
Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi like never before with True Diamond's lab-grown diamond pendants! These eco-friendly gems combine sustainability with the divine essence of Lord Ganesha. Each pendant is a modern masterpiece, reflecting both spiritual depth and high-fashion trends. Wear your devotion with pride and a touch of contemporary glamour this festive season!
Price on request. Available online.
Get ready to drape yourself in festive splendour with Mysore Saree Udyog’s vibrant sari collection. From the rich greens symbolising prosperity to the cheerful mustard yellows radiating positivity, their saris are perfect for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Whether you opt for the luxurious Mysore Crepe Silk or the contemporary organza, you’re set to turn heads and honor the festival in style.
Price on request. Available online.
Step into Ganesh Chaturthi with the regal Shikargah ensembles from Warp 'n Weft! These lehengas and saris, adorned with majestic elephant motifs, blend traditional charm with a splash of modernity. The ‘Gajraj’ lehenga and ‘Haathi Daant’ ensemble are perfect for those who wish to make a bold statement and welcome Lord Ganesha with a touch of grandeur. Get ready to embrace the festive spirit with grace and flair!
Price on request. Available online.