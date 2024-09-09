Sonam Kapoor’s stunning red lehenga is what ethnic dreams are made of

And of course, Sonam effortlessly completed her look with a matching crushed red dupatta, draped casually yet flawlessly over her shoulders, exuding an aura of effortless grandeur. The entire ensemble was a seamless fusion of traditional grace and modern charm — an aesthetic that only Sonam could carry with such poise and flair.

The actress’ choice of jewellery and makeup took her glamour to unparalleled heights. Her jewellery was the epitome of timeless elegance, featuring golden dangler earrings paired with layered chains that added an extra touch of regality to her ensemble. Her hands showed Kundan haath phool, while delicate anklets further enhanced her beauty.

Now, let’s discuss her makeup. She went for a glowing, radiant look with a glossy nude lip that subtly matched the boldness of her attire. Her cheeks were softly illuminated with a hint of highlighter, creating the perfect dewy finish. She kept her eye makeup soft yet striking, with a smoky effect, mascara-coated lashes and kohl-rimmed eyes. To complete the look, she added a traditional touch with red alta on her hands and feet. Beautifying it all was her hair in a crimped braid, giving a fun twist to her overall look.