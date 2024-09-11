Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in custom Ajrakh creations for the Tollywood epic Devara

Hold onto your seats, fashion enthusiasts! The dazzling Janhvi Kapoor is setting the screen on fire in a series of bespoke Ajrakh outfits designed by none other than Nitya Bajaj for her latest song in the Tollywood blockbuster, Devara. This sartorial sensation is not just a feast for the eyes; it’s a celebration of Indian craftsmanship with a modern twist!

Nitya Bajaj’s latest collection for Devara is nothing short of a style revolution. As the film—a gripping saga featuring N T Rama Rao Jr, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan—unfolds against a stunning coastal backdrop, Janhvi's wardrobe is stealing the spotlight. The song, which has already racked up over 10 million views, showcases Janhvi in a dazzling array of custom-designed outfits that pay homage to the ancient Ajrakh craft while infusing it with a contemporary edge.

Picture this—shades of maroon, black, navy, ivory, and turmeric swirling together in a riot of colours and textures. Each piece is a testament to Nitya Bajaj’s genius, blending traditional Ajrakh prints with modern silhouettes like asymmetric skirts, dhoti pants, and flowing drapes. The result? Outfits that are as dynamic and multifaceted as the film itself.

“Designing for Devara was like diving into a treasure trove of India’s textile heritage,” reveals Nitya. “Ajrakh, with its deep-rooted tradition, was the perfect canvas to tell the story of this epic. We combined the timeless beauty of Ajrakh with tribal influences to evoke a sense of power and freedom, fitting for Janhvi’s role.”

But don’t think it’s all about aesthetics—functionality takes center stage here too. Nitya ensured that each garment was crafted from natural fabrics like cotton and silk, known for their breathability and fluidity, which were crucial for the high-energy dance sequences. Intricate Ajrakh prints are paired with silver jewellery, coastal shells, metal chains, and hand-sewn beads to create a look that’s both raw and regal.

Janhvi Kapoor’s looks are not just costumes; they’re a celebration of heritage, designed to move as gracefully as she does. Nitya's approach melds comfort with visual impact, ensuring that every piece enhances both the choreography and the cinematic experience.