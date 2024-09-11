Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in a beautiful golden sari, promotes ‘Devara’

Janhvi Kapoor is the embodiment of a true fashionista and her latest appearance at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Devara Part 1 was nothing short of a sartorial masterpiece. Setting our fashion radar ablaze, Janhvi arrived draped in a dazzling golden sari, leaving everyone in awe. Her mission seemed clear — she was there to light up the event, quite literally. Her traditional pick serves as a radiant piece adorned with delicate silver motifs that shimmered across the drape. The pleats embellished with silver accents, added an extra edge to the outfit. A vibrant pink border provided the perfect pop of colour, balancing the golden and silver hues with a splash of brightness.
Janhvi paired this opulent sari with a simple, sleeveless golden blouse featuring a scoop neckline, perfectly complementing the grandeur of the sari while allowing its intricate details to shine.
From the accessory department, she chose a pair of golden jhumkas that swayed elegantly, along with two delicate rings. Her makeup seamlessly matched the outfit’s palette, with a radiant highlighter, nude lips, and soft smokey eyes. That tiny bindi lent a traditional flair, enhancing the overall look, while her gently curled hair framed her face beautifully, adding grace to her appearance.
It’s amazing how Janhvi Kapoor is choosing such gorgeous saris to create a buzz around her upcoming film. The Dhadak star recently set our hearts fluttering in a mesmerising pink ombré sari adorned with shimmering floral embellishments. This sheer masterpiece, crafted to perfection by designer Nachiket Barve. These delicate hues of her ethnic pick beautifully complemented Janhvi’s radiant complexion, enhancing her natural glow and perfectly aligned with her vivacious personality.
What stood out in the sari were those intricate floral embellishments that sparkled and shimmered, captivating every gaze. The floral accents gracefully adorned her sleeveless, bralette-style blouse with broad straps, elevating the entire look. With its deep, sultry neckline, the blouse added a touch of sensuality to the classic saree ensemble.
With perfect pink glossy lips and her hair left open in waves, the actress completed the look.