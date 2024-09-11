Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in a beautiful golden sari, promotes ‘Devara’

Janhvi Kapoor is the embodiment of a true fashionista and her latest appearance at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Devara Part 1 was nothing short of a sartorial masterpiece. Setting our fashion radar ablaze, Janhvi arrived draped in a dazzling golden sari, leaving everyone in awe. Her mission seemed clear — she was there to light up the event, quite literally. Her traditional pick serves as a radiant piece adorned with delicate silver motifs that shimmered across the drape. The pleats embellished with silver accents, added an extra edge to the outfit. A vibrant pink border provided the perfect pop of colour, balancing the golden and silver hues with a splash of brightness.

Janhvi paired this opulent sari with a simple, sleeveless golden blouse featuring a scoop neckline, perfectly complementing the grandeur of the sari while allowing its intricate details to shine.

From the accessory department, she chose a pair of golden jhumkas that swayed elegantly, along with two delicate rings. Her makeup seamlessly matched the outfit’s palette, with a radiant highlighter, nude lips, and soft smokey eyes. That tiny bindi lent a traditional flair, enhancing the overall look, while her gently curled hair framed her face beautifully, adding grace to her appearance.