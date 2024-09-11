Kajol recreates the iconic 'Hum Aapke Hai Koun..!' style in a stunning purple sari, pays tribute

Kajol is the epitome of grace and elegance, a true fashionista who has effortlessly mastered the art of ethnic wear. A recent appearance by the ever-stylish diva has left us in awe. Known for her impeccable sartorial sense, the actress paid a stunning tribute to Madhuri Dixit in a regal purple saree reminiscent of the iconic look from the 1994 classic, Hum Aapke Hai Koun..!.

Kajol’s ethnic masterpiece was a heartfelt homage to the unforgettable Didi Tera Devar Deewana song, evoking the timeless charm and grace of Madhuri’s allure. The sari was adorned with intricate golden motifs and a lustrous border, while its pleats revealed rich hues of wine and green.