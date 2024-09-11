Kajol recreates the iconic 'Hum Aapke Hai Koun..!' style in a stunning purple sari, pays tribute

Kajol is the epitome of grace and elegance, a true fashionista who has effortlessly mastered the art of ethnic wear. A recent appearance by the ever-stylish diva has left us in awe. Known for her impeccable sartorial sense, the actress paid a stunning tribute to Madhuri Dixit in a regal purple saree reminiscent of the iconic look from the 1994 classic, Hum Aapke Hai Koun..!.
Kajol’s ethnic masterpiece was a heartfelt homage to the unforgettable Didi Tera Devar Deewana song, evoking the timeless charm and grace of Madhuri’s allure. The sari was adorned with intricate golden motifs and a lustrous border, while its pleats revealed rich hues of wine and green.
The actress effortlessly pulled off this nostalgic look with the perfect blend of accessories and makeup, elevating the ensemble to new heights. She chose a delicate sheer golden necklace and a statement ring to complete the look. Her makeup featured sculpted cheeks, a soft blush, mascara-laden lashes, eyeliner and a subtle nude lip shade. With her wavy locks parted in the middle and left loose, she exuded elegance, looking nothing short of breathtaking! In the caption, she mentioned, “Hum Aapke Hai Kaun... Ode to the OG @madhuridixitnene.”
This isn’t the first time Kajol has made us swoon over her impeccable ethnic style. On a previous occasion, she was spotted in a breathtaking golden sari that left us completely mesmerised. The sari was beautifully embellished with coffee-hued sequins and muted gold accents, exuding an air of understated luxury.
Adding a modern twist to her traditional look, Kajol paired it with a halter-neck blouse that featured a daring backless design adorned with delicate golden beads. With her glam game on point, she opted for a sleek ponytail, effortlessly elevating her ensemble. She looked nothing short of fabulous!