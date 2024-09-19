Kareena Kapoor is a pure regal treat to the eyes in this gorgeous pleated vintage Banarasi sari

Her black and gold sari dress boasted a bold off-the-shoulder neckline, perfectly pleated drapes and a regal pallu that flowed behind like a royal train. As Kareena glided into the ensemble, it accentuated her enviable curves, creating an impeccable harmony between past and present. By reimagining a vintage Banarasi sari without cutting into its rich fabric, fashion designer Amit’s masterful creation not only honoured the timeless beauty of the traditional drape but also offered a glimpse into the cyclical nature of time and reincarnation. Kareena’s look was truly a vision of elegance, showcasing the unmatched artistry of repurposing.

Actress Kareena Kapoor has once again taken the fashion world by storm, and we simply can’t get enough! Known for her unparalleled sense of style, the Bollywood diva turned heads at a recent event in Mumbai, draped in an enchanting black-and-gold embroidered ensemble. This show-stopping creation, designed by ace designer Amit Aggarwal, was nothing short of a sartorial masterpiece. A fabulous fusion of traditional and contemporary aesthetics, Kareena’s stunning Banarasi sari dress was a bold statement, effortlessly blending heritage with haute couture. It beautifully demonstrated the art of breathing new life into heirloom pieces, leaving us utterly captivated by the ethereal grace she exuded.