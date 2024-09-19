Must-have men’s picks that will transform your wardrobe!

Ready to revamp your fall style game? These essentials are your new best friends
Must-have men’s picks that will transform your wardrobe!

Gentlemen, it’s time to level up your wardrobe for fall! Whether you’re aiming for that dapper look for a fancy dinner or a laid-back vibe for weekend brunch, the right pieces can make or break your outfit. From statement watches to stylish shoes, we’ve rounded up the ultimate must-haves that blend functionality, flair, and versatility. Say goodbye to boring basics and hello to your new favourites!

1. Watch

A|X Armani Exchange Analog Black Dial Men's Watch
A|X Armani Exchange Analog Black Dial Men's Watch

A|X Armani Exchange Analog Black Dial Men's Watch: Kickstart your fall style with this sleek A|X Armani Exchange gift set! Featuring a 42mm watch with a black sunray dial and multifunction movement, this beauty comes with a matching black stainless steel chain necklace. Perfect for gifting—or keeping all to yourself!

Price on request. Available online.

2. Bracelet

Fossil All Stacked Up Green and Brown Acrylic Beaded Bracelet
Fossil All Stacked Up Green and Brown Acrylic Beaded Bracelet

Fossil All Stacked Up Green and Brown Acrylic Beaded Bracelet: Add a splash of colour to your wrist with the Fossil All Stacked Up bracelet! This eye-catching accessory features green and brown acrylic beads, along with a slider closure for that perfect fit. Talk about a simple way to amp up your fall ensembles!

Price on request. Available online.

3. Sunglasses

Calvin Klein Gradient Square Unisex Sunglasses
Calvin Klein Gradient Square Unisex Sunglasses

Calvin Klein Gradient Square Unisex Sunglasses: Shield your eyes in style with Calvin Klein Gradient sunglasses! Crafted for durability and equipped with 100 percent UV protection, these trendy shades feature a black frame and grey polycarbonate lenses. With a comfortable fit, you'll look cool while keeping those harsh rays at bay.

Price on request. Availalbe online.

4. Belt

Tommy Hilfiger Enfield Leather Non-Reversible Belt
Tommy Hilfiger Enfield Leather Non-Reversible Belt

Tommy Hilfiger Enfield Leather Non-Reversible Belt: Buckle up, because the Tommy Hilfiger Enfield belt is here to save the day! This classic leather belt sports a chic perforated design and a metallic H buckle with the iconic logo. It’s the perfect finishing touch to elevate any formal outfit!

Price on request. Available online.

5. Shoes

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Fresh
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Fresh

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Fresh: Step into fall with the Nike Air Force 1 Fresh. These kicks feature soft, textured leather that resists creasing and is easy to clean. With a breathable sockliner and debossed branding, these shoes are perfect for rocking that fresh look—no matter the occasion!

Price on request. Available online.

A|X Armani Exchange Analog Black Dial Men's Watch
Fossil All Stacked Up Green and Brown Acrylic Beaded Bracelet
Calvin Klein Gradient Square Unisex Sunglasses
Tommy Hilfiger Enfield Leather Non-Reversible Belt
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Fresh
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com