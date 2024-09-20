Janhvi Kapoor looks like a vision in a white sari adorned with pearls

Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion sense has truly captivated us, making her a standout fashionista in every sense. The actress has done it again with yet another mind-blowing look! For the promotions of Devara: Part 1, she stepped out in a sheer white sari that oozed elegance, adorned with delicate pearls. The saree’s skirt hugged her curves like a second skin, accentuated by intricate silver embroidery that shimmered with every step. The lined patterns on the skirt gave it an almost magical allure, as if Janhvi had just stepped straight out of a fairytale. Her ethereal look left everyone mesmerised, proving once again why she is the epitome of grace and style.
The sheer white drape of her sari cascaded gracefully from her shoulders, its gossamer fabric delicately embellished with pearls, revealing just a tantalising hint of skin beneath. A finely beaded border framed the drape, adding a layer of refinement and grace, making it a perfect blend of softness and allure.
Her blouse, a sleeveless wonder with a scoop neckline, was no less than a work of art. Embellished with pearl detailing and embroidered with silver and white threads, it harmonised seamlessly with the sari. The delicate craftsmanship of the blouse accentuated the ethereal beauty of the ensemble, ensuring every piece of the outfit flowed together in perfect harmony.
Janhvi’s choice of accessories was a testament to her refined sense of style — simple yet striking. Silver jhumkas and a single ring adorned her, enhancing her look without overshadowing the intricate artistry of the sari. The understated jewellery allowed the sari to bask in the spotlight, a true display of her elegant restraint.
Her makeup embodied the beauty of minimalism. A glossy pink lip added a radiant freshness to her face, while softly blushed cheeks and smokey eyeshadow brought a touch of charm. Mascara-laden lashes framed her eyes with subtle drama, and a silver bindi lent a traditional, almost regal touch. Her hair, styled in soft, flowing curls, completed the look with a touch of understated glamour.