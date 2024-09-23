Ananya Panday sets some major ethnic fashion goals in a stunning golden sari

Ananya Panday’s fashion sense is a vibrant blend of versatility and youthful elegance, effortlessly transitioning between ethereal red-carpet glamour and casual chic street style. The actress recently graced our feeds with her breathtaking photoshoot, leaving us enchanted. She draped in a magnificent golden sari by the iconic designer Ritu Kumar, effortlessly elevating her sartorial game.

The traditional pick, adorned with intricate golden embroidery, shimmered like pure enchantment, its delicate artistry woven into a palette of soft creams, warm golds and subtle oranges. What truly set her apart, though, was her modern twist on this classic attire. Draping the saree elegantly over her arms, Ananya added a contemporary flair to traditional dressing, showcasing her impeccable taste.

Her blouse was a showstopper in itself — a corset-inspired piece with thick straps and a sweetheart neckline, perfectly tailored to accentuate her silhouette. The blouse’s golden embroidery sparkled, with delightful hints of pink and yellow adding an unexpected yet chic edge, enhancing the overall allure of her ensemble.

Complementing her outfit, Ananya chose a statement golden choker, embellished with vibrant stones in shades of green, blue, red and turquoise, which brought a burst of colour and vitality to the look. Paired with matching earrings and a bold cocktail ring, the accessories exuded opulence, enhancing the sari’s detailed craftsmanship and adding an extra layer of glamour to her chic-ethnic aesthetic.