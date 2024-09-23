Festive fashion guide: Sparkle and shine this season

As the joyous festive season approaches, it’s time to elevate your wardrobe and embrace the celebration in style! From luxe loungewear to chic party outfits, we’ve rounded up the top brands that will help you shine brighter than ever. Let’s dive into this season’s fashion treasures!
Capture the holiday spirit
Style Island's Pre Fall '24 collection beautifully blends festive charm with their signature style, ensuring you look fabulous at every celebration. Think vibrant colours and timeless appeal that will have you turning heads.
Price on request. Available online.
Comfort and luxury
For those who crave comfort without compromising on luxury, Tabeer India is your go-to. Founded by Palak D Arya, their Celestia collection features handcrafted pieces that redefine luxe dressing for both men and women. Effortlessly stylish and oh-so-comfy.
Price on request. Available online.
Shine bright
Bring elegance and joy to your celebrations with Rishi and Vibhuti. Their new collection, Shudh Desi Romance, is meticulously crafted to help you shine bright and create unforgettable memories. Embrace the festive spirit with their exquisite designs.
Price on request. Available online.
Get your glow
Neude skincare range revitalises and brightens, ensuring your complexion radiates as much as the festive lights. Shine confidently with their premium body wash and lotion—perfect for that luminous holiday look.
Price on request. Available online.
Timeless elegance
Step into the season with timeless elegance from Sunaina Khera. Their curated collection merges tradition with modern flair, ensuring you celebrate every occasion with grace and style. Make unforgettable memories this festive season.
Price on request. Available online.
Exceptional quality
Bring sophistication to your wardrobe with AMARIS! Their premium collection features timeless designs and exceptional quality, perfect for making every occasion special. Elevate your style and turn every moment into something extraordinary.
Price on request. Available online.
Chic and modern
Unleash your style with Dash and Dot. Their vibrant and trendy designs are perfect for making a statement this festive season. Elevate your wardrobe with chic, modern pieces that let your unique flair shine effortlessly.
Price on request. Available online.