Karisma Kapoor serves desi magic in a beautiful sari

Actress Karisma Kapoor has long been a timeless icon we’ve admired, captivating us through the years with her effortless elegance and impeccable style. Her latest look has left us completely spellbound! She stepped out in a gorgeous floral sari by Anita Dongre, and we’re still picking our jaws off the floor. Truly a vision of elegance, her sari was a spellbinding masterpiece that captured our hearts.

Draped in a creamy silk sari that seemed to be woven straight from the looms of luxury, Karisma embodied timeless grace. This exquisite creation, handwoven by the legendary artisans of Benaras, was adorned with delicate floral motifs in soft pink and orange, as if she had stepped out of an enchanted garden. The intricate patterns added a dreamy allure, transforming her into a vision of floral splendour. The ethnic drape came alive with her signature gota patti work and shimmering hand embroidery. Embellished with pearls, sequins and anchored French knots, each detail elevated the sari’s opulence to another level. Karisma balanced the grandeur with a crisp white blouse, perfectly complementing the rich embroidery. The round neckline and short sleeves of the blouse lent a minimalist charm, a perfect counterbalance to the extravagant sari — an impeccable harmony of simplicity and grandeur.