Step into style: The hottest fashion trends you can't miss this season

Fashion lovers, rejoice. This season is bursting with vibrant styles and innovative designs that are redefining what it means to dress well. Whether you’re strutting down the runway or hitting the streets, these must-have pieces—from statement sandals to eye-catching sneakers—are here to elevate your wardrobe. Get ready to turn heads and express your unique style with our curated list of the hottest trends you need to snag now.
Bata India just turned the fashion world on its head at London Fashion Week with designer Aarti Vijay Gupta’s debut collection, Postcards to Kashmir. This collab is pure magic, blending India’s vibrant heritage with a modern twist. Aarti can’t contain her excitement: “This sandal beautifully marries tradition and modernity!” Get ready to strut your stuff in style!
Priced at Rs 1499. Available online
Street style is owning the runway, and Crocs' Echo Collection is leading the charge. Enter the Echo Moss Clogs—the ultimate blend of comfort and edge. Perfect with baggy cargos or sleek joggers, these clogs let you add your Jibbitz charms for that personal touch.
Priced at Rs 6,995. Available online.
Jimmy Choo’s Autumn Winter ’24 collection is all about whimsical details. From satin to pearls, these delicate pumps add a playful twist to any outfit. Say goodbye to boring footwear and hello to chic elegance.
Price on request. Available online.
Hold onto your hats — Comet has dropped the Tarantula sneakers , and they’re nothing short of a revolution. With a design inspired by the shadowy elegance of tarantulas, these plush black suede beauties are adorned with intricate quilted stitching. Featuring 3-layer SpaceWalk soles for ultimate comfort, these sneakers are here to help you tackle any adventure. Get ready to embrace your bold spirit with style!
Price on request. Available online.
Rugged meets refined with Overdrive Shoes’ Fall/Winter 2024 collection. Inspired by the charm of highland life, this collection offers sneakers, moccasins, and boots in earthy tones that scream sophistication. Crafted from premium leather and intricate patchwork, each piece is not just a shoe—it’s a wearable work of art!
Price on request. Available online.
Meet your new wardrobe heroes from NeceSera. Their buttery-soft denim wash co-ord set is perfect for everything from coffee dates to lounging at home. Thiis versatile set is a must-have for your casual outings and lazy days alike.
Priced at Rs 3,960. Available online.
Add a splash of whimsy to your wardrobe with Virgo's Posh in Polka collection! Featuring oversized bows and playful polka dots, this collection perfectly balances timeless elegance with trendy flair. Get ready to turn heads.
Price on request. Available online.
Bunaai is here to sprinkle some festive magic with their Pre-Festive Collection! With breathable cotton suits and dazzling silk ensembles adorned with sequins, this collection is designed to make every celebration feel special. Comfort meets luxury, just in time for the festivities.