The Coldplay Concert Edit is all you need to accessorise & shine under the lights

September 22, 2024 will be a date to remember, marking the day our fingers engaged in an epic battle through a digital line of over 999,999 hopefuls, all vying for the ultimate prize: Coldplay tickets! In the midst of the frenzy and excitement, a lucky few emerged as champions. If you count yourself among the fortunate ones who secured your place at this highly anticipated concert, Shaya has some fabulous accessories lined up just for you!
Introducing The Coldplay Concert Edit, a thoughtfully curated selection of must-have jewellery that will elevate your concert look to new heights. So, get ready to shop and prepare to dazzle under the stars during this unforgettable night!
Start with the Sky Full of Stars piece, designed to illuminate your ensemble. This stunning jewellery captures the magical essence of Coldplay’s performance, adding a celestial sparkle that reflects the beauty of the night sky. It’s the perfect accessory to celebrate the band’s iconic vibe!
Next, consider the Forged by Struggles piece, which symbolises resilience and triumph. Just like the hard-fought battle to get those tickets, this piece represents strength and perseverance. Wear it proudly as a reminder of the journey you took to enjoy this extraordinary experience!
As the concert approaches and the lights begin to dim, you’ll want to stand out even more. That’s where Cue the Confetti comes in. This piece offers a touch of sparkle that perfectly complements every moment of your Coldplay experience, allowing you to celebrate in style as the music soars around you!
And don’t forget to ward off any negative vibes while you groove to Coldplay. The No Nazar piece serves as a protective charm, ensuring that a night this enchanting is surrounded by only positive energy and good vibes.
As the countdown to the Coldplay concert draws near, it’s essential to make sure your outfit is as memorable as the experience itself. Whether you decide to go bold with eye-catching statement pieces or maintain a chic, understated aesthetic, the right jewelry can truly enhance your overall look and make you stand out in a sea of fans.
So, gear up, accessorise, and get ready to shine brightly under the concert lights. This is your chance to create unforgettable memories during the Coldplay concert—one that you will cherish for years to come!
Price: INR 1,000 to INR 7,000. Available online.