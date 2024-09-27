Paris Fashion Week 2024: Kylie Jenner steals the spotlight at Schiaparelli’s show in a stunning black dress

Kylie Jenner once again turned heads and broke the internet with her latest fashion statement at Schiaparelli’s Spring/Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week. Known for her daring and bold style choices, the reality TV star and entrepreneur never fails to impress.

This time, Kylie opted for a sleek and stunning black dress with a striking graphic neckline. The dress featured a cleavage-framing cut-out that extended into white criss-cross shoulder straps, adding a touch of edginess to the otherwise elegant ensemble.