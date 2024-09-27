Paris Fashion Week 2024: Kylie Jenner steals the spotlight at Schiaparelli’s show in a stunning black dress

Kylie Jenner once again turned heads and broke the internet with her latest fashion statement at Schiaparelli’s Spring/Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week. Known for her daring and bold style choices, the reality TV star and entrepreneur never fails to impress.
This time, Kylie opted for a sleek and stunning black dress with a striking graphic neckline. The dress featured a cleavage-framing cut-out that extended into white criss-cross shoulder straps, adding a touch of edginess to the otherwise elegant ensemble.
To complete the look, Kylie paired the dress with a pair of chic black peep-toe pumps. Interestingly, these pumps made a statement beyond just Kylie’s look. They also appeared at New York Fashion Week when Tory Burch unveiled a ‘pierced’ reinterpretation of the classic sandal during her Spring 2025 runway show.
Her glam makeup look featured nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a glowing highlighter, and glossy nude lipstick. To complete the look, Jenner styled her hair in elegant old Hollywood waves.
Kylie’s understated manicure perfectly matched that of her supermodel sister, Kendall Jenner, who made a rare appearance on the runway for Schiaparelli’s Spring 2025 show.
As always, Kylie’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week was a major event. Her choice to wear Schiaparelli once again solidified her status as a fashion icon and a regular on the high-fashion circuit.