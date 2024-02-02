Crimzon's Holiday Collection is all about comfort

Crimzon’s new collection of bags and footwear has its emphasis on comfort. They have ditched the old-school luxury vibe and rolled out shoes and bags that scream style, comfort, and affordability. So, what’s the inspiration behind it? “Well, blame it on our wanderlust. We wanted footwear that won’t kill your feet during those long walks or lazy beach strolls. Picture this: A pop of pinks, yellows, chill beige, pastels, and whites that go with anything from brunch to a night out. It’s like your fashion BFF for every occasion.

Whether you’re hitting the beach or exploring the city, we’ve got your back. And let’s talk bags — roomy, portable, and ready for action. Throw in all your essentials or use it as your trusty travel sidekick,” says Sonali Dalwani, founder and creative head of Crimzon World.

The collection is all about sustainability and has incorporated all-natural textures and materials like raffia, a natural fibre derived from palm leaves; crochet patchwork, which involves handcrafting intricate patterns using sustainable materials like resham cords, doris, and jutes.

“We proudly declare the absence of polyurethane (PU) materials, opting for all-natural alternatives. This commitment to avoiding synthetic materials aligns with the brand’s dedication to sustainability,” she says.

The footwear in this collection is a perfect fusion of style and functionality. “For our holiday designs, we have focused on earthy colour palettes to evoke a festive atmosphere that seamlessly transitions from casual to dressy occasions. These earthy hues not only convey a sense of warmth and comfort but also offer versatility, allowing our customers to effortlessly dress up or down their footwear and bags for various festive gatherings,” adds Sonali.

