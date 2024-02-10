Janhvi Kapoor is all set for Valentine's Day in a gorgeous red maxi dress

As Valentine’s Day approaches, love fills the air, igniting hearts with anticipation and excitement. Amidst the flurry of preparations and plans for the perfect date night, fashionistas everywhere are turning to none other than the radiant actress Janhvi Kapoor for style inspiration. In a recent post, the actress unveiled her latest look, and let us tell you, it’s nothing short of breathtaking.

Embracing the spirit of Valentine’s Day, her outfit radiates with the fiery passion of crimson hues, captivating onlookers with its allure and sophistication. Janhvi looked utterly delightful in a beautiful red lace corset maxi dress. The floor-length number from the shelves of the clothing label, Rasario featured delicate lace detailing and smooth lightweight satin. The corset-style bodice and fitted design helped Janhvi flaunt her curvaceous figure. She looked amazing and there’s no doubt about that! Without paying too much attention to accessories, the actress nicely complemented her outfit with perfect makeup. She opted for blushed cheeks, dark brows, subtle eyeliner, mascara and a dash of matching red shade on her lips. Her hair was left open in soft curls. We loved the way Janhvi pulled off this look with so much grace and charm.

Just Janhvi Kapoor looking classy in a red pick (Image source: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor is looking like a diva in a red pick (Image source: Instagram)

Seems like red is Janhvi Kapoor’s latest favourite shade. We don’t say anything without proof. Some days ago, she dropped yet another picture wearing a wonderful red gown. Perfect for a date night, the body-hugging number looked truly perfect on the diva. It had spaghetti straps, a rose floret attached to the bust, crisscross ribbon ties, and a square neckline. That backless design, a thigh-high back slit and a floor-length hem made it all the more appealing. Janhvi added minimal accessories, including metallic peep-toe high heels, rings, and dainty earrings. With glamorous makeup and her wavy mane left open, she pulled off a truly stunning look in red!