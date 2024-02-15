  Embrace the mob wife vibe with Shivani Awasty's stunning designs

The latest trend on the internet is all about the mob wife aesthetic, and designer Shivani Awasty has jumped on board with stunning creations that perfectly capture the powerful, expressive and unapologetic vibe. These bold and eye-catching gowns are renowned for turning heads and embodying the Mob Wife aesthetic like nothing else. It's no wonder they scream louder than Sinatra in a jazz club!

Sienna Gown with Belt:

Channel your inner mob royalty with the Sienna Gown With Belt - a powerful and sassy choice for any occasion.

Pleated Metallic Gown:

With this sparkling masterpiece, you're not just walking, you're making a glittering entrance. The label guarantees flashes of paparazzi bulbs, even if it's just a stroll to the grocery store.

Lana Hand Embroidered Gown:

Introducing the Lana Hand Embroidered Gown, a perfect blend of classic glamour and modern charm. This gown is a masterpiece of intricate stitching and dazzling beads, sure to make you the centre of attention at any event.

Iced Crystal Tassel Gown:

Get ready to put on your sunglasses because the Iced Crystal Tassel Gown is stunningly fabulous. It is adorned with crystals that make it look like a chandelier hanging in the mansion of a mob boss. This dress is not for those who are easily intimidated.



