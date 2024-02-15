Malaika Arora's latest look is all things stylish and glamorous

Malaika Arora likes to keep it stylish, trendy and glamorous and that’s the best thing about her fashion sense. Let us agree that her presence ignites the runway like a dazzling comet, leaving trails of inspiration in her wake. Boldness courses through her veins, infusing her wardrobe with an audacious spirit that dares to defy convention and embrace the avant-garde.

Fearless in her exploration of style, she effortlessly traverses the boundaries of fashion, transforming the mundane into the extraordinary with her visionary creativity. Malaika is not merely a fashion icon but a beacon of inspiration, illuminating the path for aspiring fashionistas with her unwavering commitment to elegance and innovation.

Her mantra, whispered on the winds of glamour, is a sacred chant that resonates with every fashion lover. Treating her fans with yet another style masterpiece, the beauty shared glimpses of her new look on social media. This time, she dazzled her way in a scintillating diva in an all-gold outfit for the One&Only One Za’abeel hotel launch in Dubai. Her full-sleeved elaborate gown came with a cowl neckline showing ruched details at the front and a bold thigh-high side slit for that much-needed oomph.

Malaika Arora looking surreal in a gold outfit (Image source: Instagram)

The pleated bottom of the ensemble featured a flare that went well with her style. Alongside, Malaika also picked a fur coat with the outfit. For makeup, the actress applied kohl-rimmed eyes, shimmery eyelids, contoured cheeks and a brown shade on her lips. Her hair was neatly tied in a bun. A pair of nude strappy heels rounded off her avatar!

Here’s something more from Malaika’s sassy glam diaries. Once, she dressed up in yet another flawless figure-hugging number. The gown had a flowing silhouette covered with embellishments all over. Not to miss the full sleeves and a round neckline that perfectly suited the ensemble. She accompanied her look with dangler earrings as far as accessories are concerned. She tied her hair in a sleek high ponytail and opted for glamorous makeup to complete her look.

Malaika Arora in a sparkling fir (Image source: Instagram)

We simply adore Malaika Arora and her unforgettable style statements.