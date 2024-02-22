Shilpa Shetty attends Rakul Preet Singh's sangeet in a stunning black pre-stitched sari

Shilpa Shetty is a force to be reckoned with. Be it her acting skills on the big screen, strict and amazing fitness routine or impressive dance moves, the diva has been winning hearts with her grace and charm since she stepped into the industry.

There’s yet another area wherein Shilpa seemed to have aced. Anyone guesses? Yes, we are talking about the world of fashion. The actress takes fashion seriously and there is no denying it. She managed to grab eyeballs recently with her uber-chic avatar. Do you know what she wore? Shilpa rocked a super stunning black pre-draped sari for actress Rakul Preet Singh’s sangeet function.

The all-black outfit from the fashion label Ritika Mirchandani showcased net and intricate geometric cutwork that enhanced her look. The sari also featured a shimmery sequined material that brought more drama to her overall appealing look. That thigh-high slit on the side and the deep V-neckline on the outfit just looked perfect.

The blouse came with power shoulders. Shilpa also added black strappy gladiator sandals to complete her look. The actress picked silver diamond-encrusted earrings as accessories. Her makeup consisted of well-contoured cheeks, smokey eye makeup and shimmery lipstick. The straight hair suited her nicely.

Shilpa Shetty in a pre-stitched sari (Image source: Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty once wore a gorgeous red dress and we were simply spellbound. The red number featured ruched detailing all over along with the off-shoulder pattern. The actress was spotted flaunting her curvaceous figure in the body-hugging ensemble. Shilpa pulled it off well like an absolute diva. For accessories, she stayed loyal to a neckpiece and earrings. Her makeup included well-contoured cheeks, smokey eyes and a dash of subtle red shade on the lips.

Shilpa Shetty in a red attire (Image source: Instagram)

Indeed, we are envying Shilpa Shetty’s gorgeous looks.