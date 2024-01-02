Recreate looks of these Bollywood stars with Blackberrys  

There’s nothing more dashing than a man who can carry of a suit or traditional Indian wear with panache! Bollywood hunks like Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana have shown us repeatedly how a suit or Indian wear that is sharply cut and tailored to precision in drool-worthy colours and fabrics, can elevate their glam quotient. You too can channel your inner star power by recreating three looks made famous by these stars with Blackberrys, the menswear brand that caters to the fashion needs of the global Indian

Ranbir Kapoor’s classic sleek black suit



Ranbir Kapoor’s classic sleek black suit, with a complementary dark tie, radiates class and refinement. You can look just as smart with a well-fitted Blackberrys dark tuxedo, a crisp white dress shirt, patterned red silk tie or a bow, matching culflinks and cleaned patent calfskin dress shoes. Complete the look with an exemplary Rado watch for that dash of individuality.

Tuxedo two-piece navy textured formal suit gregory. Rs 11, 196.



White dress shirt: Rs 2,995.



Cufflinks and tie set: Rs 4,976.



Vicky Kaushal's royal look

Vicky Kaushal nails this tuxedo like a royal. Brighten up any event or outing with the textured three-piece suit in royal blue from Blackberrys. Pair the formal suit with a sky-blue dress shirt and contrasting tie to make your look pop. Accessorise with tan calfskin oxford shoes, a turquoise-coloured pocket square and matching cuff links for that extra dose of glam!

Tuxedo three-piece royal blue: Rs 15,995; Blue formal shirt. Rs 3,495; Cufflinks and Tie Set: Rs 5,995.



Ayushmann Khurrana: The mascot of unconventional dressing

Ayushmann Khurrana is the mascot of unconventional dressing, carrying out the most uniquely cut and fitted traditional looks with aplomb. If you are someone who enjoys that kind of style, you’ll find a treasure trove at Blackberrys. Play around with this bandhgala coat or an ‘achkan’, mixing and matching it with a variety of kurtas and coloursand slim-fit pants. Customise the look with formal shoes, traditional juttis, loafers or even sneakers to make a style statement.

Achkan Set: Rs 15,397.





