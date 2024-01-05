Odette’s winter edit is a mix of classy & modern silhouettes

Classy, frills-free yet cool silhouettes define homegrown label Odette’s latest winter edit. Founded by Mamta Roy, Odette has made a mark in the phytigal platform and has a plethora of options for the modern women be it causal, formal or festive wear. We have a chat with Mamta about the latest collection.

Tell us about your winter edition.

Winters are all about bright colours that stand out against the white backdrops. We have oranges, reds, blues and other interesting colours to brighten up the mood during winter. We have included both full sleeves and sleeveless jackets in a variety of fabrics. The winter wear pieces are for sure bringing in an interesting twist to your celebrations while keeping you warm through the winters.

What's trending this winter?

It is all about embracing opulence and making a statement with our style choices. Velvet is taking centre stage, adding a touch of luxury. Jewel tones like emerald and burgundy are making a comeback, while metallics are bringing shimmer to the festivities. Oversized earrings are the go-to accessory, creating a bold and glamorous look. It's a celebration of grandeur, timeless elegance, and a touch of drama.

Winter wear collection by Odette

The winter party wardrobe essentials?

It revolves around staying both stylish and warm. A chic statement coat, velvet dresses, cosy knitwear in rich textures and colours, accessories like elegant gloves and a statement clutch complete the winter party look.

What will be the overarching trends in 2024?

The overarching trends in 2024 for party and occasion wear will be a fusion of classic elegance and contemporary flair. I anticipate a surge in demand for versatile ensembles that seamlessly transition from formal occasions to more casual settings. Statement sleeves, intricate embellishments, and bold textures are likely to dominate, adding a touch of drama to outfits. Moreover, sustainable and ethically sourced fashion may continue to gain momentum, reflecting a growing consciousness among consumers. Accessorizing will play a crucial role, with oversized earrings and embellished footwear making a statement. Overall, I foresee a celebration of individuality and diverse styles, allowing fashion enthusiasts to express their personalities while embracing the festive spirit.

How much more do you pay attention to sustainability?

I believe that sustainability is not just a feature but the essence of Odette's label. We consciously choose materials with minimal environmental impact and collaborate with local artisans, especially for our hand-made bags. Our packaging is designed to be minimalistic and eco-friendly.

What's your spring summer 2024 collection like?

It is going to be about lots of colours, cuts and textures, with underlying Victorian hues mixed with Indian cuts and embellishments. Since comfort is the watch word, we are hoping to see some grunge-to-glam aesthetic and mix-and-match pieces for the idyllic fashion statement. More cuts that are heritage yet glam are going to be in for the perfect, clickable content.