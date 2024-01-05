Rimzim Dadu’s Disco Resort edit captures the essence of cosmic ripple

Avante garde couturier Rimzim Dadu’s latest Disco Resort ’24 edit captures the essence of cosmic ripples in space and time, transforming them into a vibrant, youthful celebration of life. We speak with the designer to know more.

Tell us about the Disco edit in detail.

It’s a lively combination of futuristic design and joyful enthusiasm in a diverse colour palette, with a focus on metallic shades and vibrant hues that pay homage to the energetic disco era. There are both playful and structured silhouettes, incorporating sculpted metallic cords, fringed details, and lines inspired by outer space. Innovative fabrics, including mesh, weaves, and metallic cords, are utilised to create a futuristic feel. The textures blend smooth metallic finishes with textured weaves, resulting in a visually captivating and tactile experience.

Rimzim Dadu's Disco Resort edit

What was the idea behind the collection?

The inspiration behind this collection was definitely the disco era where self-expression and freedom were paramount, but with a Rimzim Dadu touch that looks into the future, blending in our signature aesthetic and craftsmanship. Also, I took inspiration from the cosmic ripples in space and time, which are unseen but ever-present, embodying the essence of life. This transition from a solemn couture to a vibrant and diverse collection reflects our commitment to innovation and our eagerness to venture into uncharted territories.

Rimzim Dadu's Disco Resort edit

How has your brand evolved over the years?

Brand has undergone a significant evolution, transitioning from the early years of experimentation and wild creativity in the mid to late 2000s to a more mature and sophisticated state. In the beginning, my focus was on unconventional materials like steel, leather, acrylic, and metal, sourced from hardware markets rather than traditional fabric stores. The design process is marked by a lack of commercial pressure, allowing for fun and open experimentation. My signature aesthetic emerged, characterised by minimalist Western silhouettes and meticulous detailing with cording and metal threads. Over the years, I have refined my approach, integrating love for colour and metallic threads into sophisticated, sculptural pieces that resemble poured, coloured molten. I believe my brands evolution reflects a journey from wild experimentation to a brand emanating a glamorous, luxurious feel.

Rimzim Dadu's Disco Resort edit

How much more do you pay attention to sustainable fashion?

To truly embrace sustainability, we must go beyond these superficial actions and incorporate it into our day-to-day operations. For instance, in our studio, we have been actively striving to replace bubble wrap with a more sustainable alternative made from bamboo. Plastic usage has been significantly reduced, and we have implemented water recycling and rainwater harvesting practices. Furthermore, we are in the process of installing solar panels to further enhance our commitment to sustainability.

What's the 2024 roadmap for your label?

The roadmap in 2024 will involve further experimentation with futuristic designs, expanding creative boundaries, possibly exploring sustainable fashion initiatives, and continuing to redefine couture norms. There is an exciting collaboration in the works in the beginning part of 2024, we also plan to focus a lot on our new menswear store in DLF Emporio among other surprises.