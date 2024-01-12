Top 5 saris to pick this Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Lori

As a New Year dawns, the spirit of festivities surrounds us with new aspirations and joys to unfold in terms of new beginnings. Saris are the best choice when it comes to these festivities as each sari has so much meaning attached to them. Saris today are a symbol of our rich heritage and the multi cultural environment we are surrounded with. Brand’s like Straavi stand out from the crowd with special focus given to traditional art and culture. With festivals like Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Lori commencing, here are our top 5 sari recommendations from Straavi to embrace the festivities in its full spirits:

Bandhani Saris

Bandhani saris are a beautiful representation of traditional Indian craftsmanship and are cherished for their cultural significance and aesthetic appeal. They remain popular choices for women who appreciate the artistry and vibrant colours associated with this traditional tie-and-dye technique.

Banarasi Saris

Benarasi silk saris are known for their rich and intricate zari work. The festive and vibrant colours, along with the gold or silver brocade, make them a perfect choice for Makar Sankranti and Pongal celebrations.

Kanjeevaram Saris

Kanjeevaram saris are characterised by their lustrous silk and intricate zari work. These saris often feature vibrant colours and traditional motifs, making them an excellent choice for Pongal festivities.

Organza Saris

Organza saris are elegant and lightweight traditional Indian saris that are crafted from organza fabric. Organza is a sheer and crisp material, often made from silk or a synthetic blend, which gives the sari a delicate and luxurious appearance. These saris are popular for various occasions due to their sheer elegance factor and versatility.

Ikkat Saris

The unique craftsmanship and cultural significance of Ikkat saris make them a cherished choice among those who appreciate handwoven textiles with a rich history. Ikkats are traditional handwoven textiles that are characterised by their distinctive patterns created through the resist dyeing technique.