Fashion as art: Chennai’s upcoming installations reimagine textiles and form

Since its inception in 1989, Ogaan has been a pioneering platform for Indian designers, launching the careers of names like Anamika Khanna, péro, and Payal Khandwala. As Ogaan opens its first store in Chennai, it brings a carefully curated selection of both established and emerging talent. To mark this occasion, a few designers have been given the space to create immersive installations that transport visitors into their distinct artistic worlds.

"We believe the Ogaan opening in Chennai gives a glimpse into the exciting, pathbreaking work happening in Indian fashion at the moment," says Aashti Bhartia, who now helms Ogaan alongside her mother, founder Kavita Bhartia. The new store, housed in a sprawling heritage home, offers a dynamic setting for these showcases.

Fashion installations offer a unique intersection of craftsmanship, storytelling, and artistic expression. As Chennai prepares for an upcoming showcase, five designers— Aneeth Arora (Però), ⁠Payal Khandwala (Payal Khandwala), Sneha Singh and Deepanshu Kunwar (⁠Reik), Riddhi Jain & Dhruv Satija (⁠Studio medium), and Amrita and Gursi (⁠Lovebirds)—bring distinct narratives to life through immersive textile-based experiences. These installations go beyond garments, inviting audiences to engage with culture, nostalgia, and form in new ways.

Behind the installations

REIK draws inspiration from French environmental artists Christo Vladimirov Javacheff and Jeanne-Claude Denat de Guillebon, whose work transformed landscapes with monumental fabric installations. With a deep connection to India’s cultural heritage, REIK integrates traditional bandhani textiles with flowing couture drapery, creating an interplay between landscape and craftsmanship.

“The idea is to bring together Indian craftsmanship and vintage couture drapery,” says the designer. Organza, a fabric integral to REIK’s identity, plays a central role in the installation, reinforcing the brand’s vision of ‘India Modern.’ The process involved numerous drafts and digital illustrations to seamlessly merge the design into Ogaan Chennai’s new space. “We hope people feel inspired and start conversations about the craftsmanship and art of fashion,” REIK adds.