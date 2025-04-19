Four fabrics to avoid in the summers

Summer is here and so is the need to change your wardrobe: not just to celebrate summer fashion, but also because your skin needs to breathe. While most fabrics that tend to feature throughout the rest of the year might make up for the most stylish fits ever, here are four of them you should avoid for more easy-breezy outfits during this season.

Polyester

Although sturdy and resistant to wrinkles, polyester is a synthetic material and therefore, not very breathable. It’ll trap sweat close to your body, causing irritation and stickiness.

Nylon

Like polyester, nylon is another man-made fabric that has water-resistance and strength. However, this also indicates that it doesn’t breathe so well and tends to trap heat and moisture.

Rayon

Even though it is made from natural origins such as wood pulp, rayon and its variations are chemically processed. Rayon fabrics tend not to wick away moisture well, so you’ll feel damp and maybe overheated.

Denim

Although it's cotton, denim is generally a heavy and dense weave. This design constricts airflow and makes the material less breathable, and even less comfortable to wear in warm weather. Lighter versions such as chambray are usually a better option for the same look during the summer.