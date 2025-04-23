From the Heart to the Hands: Dolce & Gabbana’s travelling exhibition arrives in Rome

Following acclaimed showings in Milan and Paris, the exhibition From the Heart to the Hands: Dolce & Gabbana is set to enchant visitors at Rome’s Palazzo delle Esposizioni from 14 May to 13 August 2025. Curated by renowned fashion historian Florence Müller and produced by IMG, this immersive showcase delves into the creative universe of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, tracing their inspirations from heartfelt conception to meticulous realisation by hand.
A Grand Tour of Italian Heritage
Spanning 1,200 square metres across three floors in Paris, the exhibition presented a journey through Italy’s rich cultural tapestry. Twelve thematic rooms celebrate the diverse influences that have shaped Dolce & Gabbana’s haute couture creations, from the opulence of Sicilian baroque to the elegance of Venetian glassmaking. Visitors can explore the designers’ muses, including art, architecture, opera and regional traditions, all of which are intricately woven into the brand’s identity
Showcasing Artisanal Couture
The exhibition features over 200 unique Alta Moda and Alta Sartoria pieces, 300 handcrafted accessories and 130 original artworks. Highlights include garments adorned with 24-carat gold-leaf mosaics crafted by Orsoni of Venice and displays of Murano glass chandeliers by Barovier & Toso, exemplifying the brand’s commitment to Italian craftsmanship. A live atelier within the exhibition space offers visitors a glimpse into the meticulous processes behind these masterpieces, underscoring the fusion of tradition and innovation.
A Must-Visit for Fashion Enthusiasts
From the Heart to the Hands is more than a retrospective; it’s an immersive experience that celebrates the soul of Italian fashion. For those intrigued by the intersection of culture, craftsmanship, and couture, this exhibition offers a rare opportunity to witness the artistry of Dolce & Gabbana up close.
Tickets are now available through the official exhibition website. With its limited run in Rome, this showcase is poised to be a highlight of the fashion tourism calendar in 2025.