Met Gala 2025: The most baffling fashion fails through the years

The Met Gala is about pushing boundaries—but as these looks prove, there's a fine line between avant-garde and avant-garish. Fashion may be art, but not all art belongs in a museum... or on the Met steps. The Met Gala is fashion’s high-stakes Super Bowl—where the industry’s brightest stars are expected to dazzle, provoke, and inspire. But with great drama comes the inevitable disaster. Whether it’s poor taste, bad tailoring, or a complete thematic miss, some looks go down in history for all the wrong reasons.

Here’s our curated list of Met Gala looks that had us asking: What were they thinking?

From Doja Cat’s prosthetic purrs to Kim Kardashian’s controversial Monroe moment, these outfits prove that even couture can catastrophically flop