Here's celebrating Kolkata models Meghna Bose, Barbie Singh, and Mohor Datta, who debuted at the LFWxFDCI, this year
This year, as Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI celebrated its 25th anniversary in style, Kolkata too had a lot to rejoice about. The city that has consistently produced globally feted talents in the realms of fashion—be it designers like Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Anamika Khanna, or models like Indrani Dasgupta—saw three young and talented models walk the runway at LFW for the very first time. We talk to the very promising Meghna Bose, Barbie Singh, and Mohor Datta, who are making a mark on the global runways with panache.
Three Kolkata girls make their mark at LFWxFDCI 2025
How did you get selected for the LFW shows?
Meghna: Last year, I walked for Anamika Khanna, and she liked me. After that, last season at Lakme Fashion Week, model Nick Rampal introduced me to Anamika and her team, and referred me. I got cast for their fittings before being booked for the show. I walked for Tarun Tahiliani thrice and did their promotional ad as well, after which the stylist booked me for their show.
Barbie: From the time I shifted to Mumbai, I joined an agency named Runway Lifestyle, which pitched my profile for the two shows I walked in — the Artisan Show and the Nexa Spotlight with designer Somya Goyal.
Mohor: I walked for Amit Aggarwal in Kolkata for The India Story show in January this year, which led to a message from his stylist, Asutosh, inviting me to walk at LFW.
How did it feel to walk the LFW runway for the first time?
Meghna: I couldn’t sleep the night before the opening show at LFWxFDCI. It was my dream to walk the runway at LFW, and the feeling was surreal.
Barbie: I was excited, nervous, anxious, fascinated and everything in between. But more than anything, I was grateful. Last year, I visited Mumbai for just a vacation before I decided to take the leap of faith and shift there. I attended LFW as an audience member and watched all these models walk for these amazing designers. I never thought that a year later, I would be one of them.
Mohor: I’m a small-town girl with big dreams. From being born and brought up in Chandernagore to walking at LFW has been a magical experience I can’t explain in words.
How did you prepare for your LFW debut?
Meghna: I practised my walk every day prior to my show days and maintained a strict diet.
Barbie: I practised my walk, worked on my expressions, and my posture. At the Artisan Show, I walked for Amruta, and walking for her made me realise just how much talent we have in our country. I wore the clothes with a lot of pride. Somya Goyal’s show was more futuristic—the garments, the setup, everything. Our brief was to walk straight up like robots, and that made it look realistic as the thought behind this show came to life.
How challenging is it to sustain a career solely as a model?
Meghna: Back in Kolkata, it wasn’t that difficult because it’s a very small circle and there are only a handful of models. But in Mumbai, the competition is with more than ten thousand talented girls. Without proper guidance and contacts, it’s not possible to survive in Mumbai.
Barbie: Well, it will always be a struggle since there’s no guarantee of stability. But if you have the passion for this profession, it’s possible to sustain, though it’s always prudent to have a plan B ready.
What does it take to be a model?
Meghna: Modelling requires a lot of sacrifices and patience. You have to maintain the industry-required size, need to eat healthily to maintain your skin and hair, and have to be very disciplined towards your work.
Barbie: Patience and consistency—you cannot expect success overnight. A model has to be thick-skinned. You need to be prepared for all sorts of judgements, rejections, and other unpleasant realities. It’s not as glamorous as it looks from the outside.
Is there a dream designer you’ve always wanted to walk for?
Meghna: Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
Barbie: Designers like Sabyasachi, Rahul Mishra, Amit Aggarwal and Manish Malhotra top my list. Internationally, there’s Donatella Versace and Miuccia Prada among others.
Mohor: Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
What are your future plans as a model?
Meghna: I want to be a supermodel one day and work for all the big global designers and brands and walk at Paris Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week someday.
Barbie: I want to gain international recognition as a model.
Mohor: I’m working steadily towards all of my goals. I want to be a role model for my juniors.