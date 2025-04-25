Here's celebrating Kolkata models Meghna Bose, Barbie Singh, and Mohor Datta, who debuted at the LFWxFDCI, this year

A

Meghna: Last year, I walked for Anamika Khanna, and she liked me. After that, last season at Lakme Fashion Week, model Nick Rampal introduced me to Anamika and her team, and referred me. I got cast for their fittings before being booked for the show. I walked for Tarun Tahiliani thrice and did their promotional ad as well, after which the stylist booked me for their show.

Barbie: From the time I shifted to Mumbai, I joined an agency named Runway Lifestyle, which pitched my profile for the two shows I walked in — the Artisan Show and the Nexa Spotlight with designer Somya Goyal.

Mohor: I walked for Amit Aggarwal in Kolkata for The India Story show in January this year, which led to a message from his stylist, Asutosh, inviting me to walk at LFW.