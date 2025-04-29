Renting clothes is India’s new eco-conscious fashion revolution

The thought arose when we often find ourselves lying on a pile of clothes— none of which felt “going-out” worthy under the pretext of them being “out of fashion”, “repetitive” or simply old. And as we sit down wallowing in our fashion crisis, one nagging question keep staying with us. How do celebs manage to pull out a new look everywhere? Is it their walk-in closets or bottomless net worth?
Turns out, it’s neither. While most of us have been busy crying over having “nothing to wear,” a quiet, powerful fashion movement has been creeping up in the country— one that stands up for fast fashion, sustainability and serving looks (a win-win indeed). If you haven’t guessed it—- let me introduce you to the world of fashion rentals! From red carpet looks to destination weddings, more people (not just celebs) are embracing the idea of borrowing instead of buying. And no, it’s not just about saving money. In an age of fast-fashion, it’s about saving the planet too.
And while gen-z’s have seemed to hop onto the trend, there’s still scepticism from the older generations about the concept of renting clothes or just wearing used clothes. But think about it: we’ve grown comfortable crashing at strangers’ homes as BnBs, sharing rental cars through app cabs and even borrowing e-books. Yet, when it comes to renting clothes, everyone acts like it's some alien concept. If we can borrow homes, rides, and books without raising eyebrows, then why is renting fashion still side-eyed, especially in India? Why buy a INR 20,000 outfit you’ll wear once when you can rent it for a fraction of the cost?
Thus, we bring to you a list of places in India that lets you rent clothes hassle-free and responsibly for the planet
Delivering in almost the entirety of the country, Flyrobe has access to both online and offline renting. With features like “in-store trials” and options ranging right from ethnic to western-wear and most things in between, Flyrobe promises that you turn eyes at the next event or gathering. They even have quality and hygiene checks and ensure PAN-India delivery and easy returns.
Based in Pune, “Rent an Attire” is curated for all our eco-conscious brides and attendees who need outfits for the big day. Offering in-house trials in Pune, their collection is a diverse array of different prices, occasions and designers— a must visit for your next wedding invite.
A brand boasting of “India’s largest designer collection”, ‘Date the Ramp’ is for those who seek environmental responsibility without the budget. Their service ranges from big cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai to even the smaller ones like Nagpur, Kochi and Mysore. From heavy traditional wear to peppy co-ords, jewellery and even clutches, this one is sure to make you look red carpet ready!
Candidmen brings a refreshing twist to the rental scene by finally giving menswear the spotlight it deserves. Unlike most platforms that shower attention on women’s outfits, Candidmen caters exclusively to modern Indian men—offering stylish sherwanis, tuxedos, bandhgalas, and more for every occasion. Whether it’s a wedding or a cocktail night, this platform makes dressing sharp, affordable, fuss-free, and, most importantly, fashionable without burning a hole in your wallet.
Unlike its other rental competitors in the market, ‘TheStylease’ goes beyond just luxury rentals. It offers an option to ‘Rent for a Cause’, where proceeds from select outfits support NGO partners. It’s fashion with heart, giving customers a chance to look good while doing good and helping provide basic clothing needs to those who truly need it.
Renting clothes has become more than just a budget hack—it’s a need of the hour and a statement. A statement that rightfully screams of you caring about the planet, about mindful fashion choices, and about not giving in to the pressure of constant consumption. As India warms up to this eco-conscious revolution, it’s time we leave behind the stigma around "pre-worn" and embrace fashion that doesn’t cost the earth, literally. So the next time you’re tempted to splurge on a one-time outfit, pause, rent, and repeat. Your wardrobe (and the world) will thank you!
(Written by Archisha Mazumdar)