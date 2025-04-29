Renting clothes is India’s new eco-conscious fashion revolution

The thought arose when we often find ourselves lying on a pile of clothes— none of which felt “going-out” worthy under the pretext of them being “out of fashion”, “repetitive” or simply old. And as we sit down wallowing in our fashion crisis, one nagging question keep staying with us. How do celebs manage to pull out a new look everywhere? Is it their walk-in closets or bottomless net worth?

Turns out, it’s neither. While most of us have been busy crying over having “nothing to wear,” a quiet, powerful fashion movement has been creeping up in the country— one that stands up for fast fashion, sustainability and serving looks (a win-win indeed). If you haven’t guessed it—- let me introduce you to the world of fashion rentals! From red carpet looks to destination weddings, more people (not just celebs) are embracing the idea of borrowing instead of buying. And no, it’s not just about saving money. In an age of fast-fashion, it’s about saving the planet too.

And while gen-z’s have seemed to hop onto the trend, there’s still scepticism from the older generations about the concept of renting clothes or just wearing used clothes. But think about it: we’ve grown comfortable crashing at strangers’ homes as BnBs, sharing rental cars through app cabs and even borrowing e-books. Yet, when it comes to renting clothes, everyone acts like it's some alien concept. If we can borrow homes, rides, and books without raising eyebrows, then why is renting fashion still side-eyed, especially in India? Why buy a INR 20,000 outfit you’ll wear once when you can rent it for a fraction of the cost?

Thus, we bring to you a list of places in India that lets you rent clothes hassle-free and responsibly for the planet

Where to rent your outfits from