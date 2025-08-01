Rasha Thadani, Ibrahim Ali Khan turn showstoppers for JJ Valaya at India Couture Week finale

Veteran designer JJ Valaya brought curtains down on the 2025 edition of the India Couture Week (ICW) with a spectacular showcase that saw newcomers Rasha Thadani and Ibrahim Ali Khan turning the showstoppers.

Valaya, the designer who almost always bases his creations on his excursions around the world, presented his latest collection, East, on Wednesday night at the JW Marriott, New Delhi Aerocity.

The showcase opened with ace cricketer Abhishek Sharma walking down the ramp in an off-white kurta and churidar with heavy embroidery in pastel shades.

The collection was divided into three parts, which represented the layered charm of the Balkans, the calm elegance of the Far East, and the royal splendour of India - to create a showcase that fused together different cultures and eras, according to the collection note.

Models graced the ramp in richly embroidered lehengas in deep burgundy, rust orange, and ivory tones. Signature elements included bold striped dupattas, intricate metallic threadwork, and layered styling.

The menswear reflected a modern royal aesthetic with sharply tailored black sherwanis and minimal gold detailing.

Actor-couple Rahul Dev and Mugdha Godse made a surprise appearance during the show, walking together as the audience cheered for them.

Dev donned a black Indo-western outfit paired with a turban, while Godse wore a black flowy fusion gown.

A group of dancers, led by Kathak exponent Shivani Varma, performed a dance sequence, set to a contemporary rendition of Bulleh Shah's verse Raanjha Ranjha kar di ni main aape Ranjha hoi before the next set, which unveiled a range of deep red bridal outfits, including saris and lehengas.

Rasha, daughter of Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani, and Ibrahim, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, came out towards the end.

Rasha, who made her acting debut with Azaad earlier this year, wore a deep-hued embroidered lehenga adorned with intricate resham thread work, antique gold metallic embroidery and bird motifs. It was paired with a fitted blouse and a striking fauna print dupatta.

Ibrahim complemented her in a classic black velvet sherwani with tonal embroidery, styled with voluminous dhoti pants. The actor debuted with Nadaaniyaan and recently appeared in Sarzameen.

At the post show press conference, Rasha said the year 2025 has been a year of "firsts" for her.

"Since my childhood, I have seen my mom wear JJ Valaya (clothes), as we all know it. I have the iconic print and the belt, it's something I have seen everyone wear. It's so iconic. And to be able to be here in my first ramp walk and to be able to wear JJ Valaya... I feel so so grateful," the 20-year-old said.

Talking to PTI after the show, Valaya said the collection was called East as it is inspired by his journey to the eastern hemisphere of the planet.

"It was the Balkans, Paris and, of course, India and I picked up various nuances from different cultures and put them together in a unified collection.

"I am a strong believer of multiculturalism, I don't believe in drawing boundaries when it comes to artisans, craft and art. It has to come together to create a wonderful statement of beauty," Valaya said.

The colour red was extensively used in his bridal creations, reasserting its power in wedding couture.

Asked about choosing Rasha and Ibrahim as showstoppers for his showcase, Valaya said he has known their parents for many years.

"Ibrahim is royalty and our brand is rooted in the spirit of royalty. And I used to dress Raveena all the time and even now so it was only natural that Rasha's first catwalk be mine," he said.

The India Couture Week, an initiative of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), was presented by Hyundai India in association with Reliance Brands.