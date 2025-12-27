10th Anniversary Special: How Hyderabad’s designers transform Telugu textiles into contemporary fashion narratives

Roots that pass on...

Some designers discover a medium on their own. For Vinita Passary, the founder of Translate — Handwoven Ikat, it felt more like the opposite. On a visit to the Pochampally weaving clusters in 2010, what she saw shaped the next 15 years of her life. Yarns in vivid colours, drying across lanes, families working in synchrony, an intricate, time-honoured craft unfolding in rhythms. “It was love at first sight,” she recalls. “I wanted to lend my own lens to this textile.” That, of course, was Telangana Ikat — one of India’s most complex resist-dyeing traditions, where precision, patience and community are entwined. For Vinita, the early years of Translate were about understanding the way the yarn behaves, colour settles, and motifs transform on the loom. She says, “I have spent 15 years working with artisans, designers and inter-generational skills to reinterpret Ikat meaningfully. Contemporary design is a relationship.” This philosophy shaped every aspect of the brand.

Motif, colour, yarn and culture, “all are important,” she explains. What sets the brand apart is the way these elements have pushed into new territory with softer yarns that feel better on the skin; colour palettes that bring freshness; and motifs that evolve from rigidity into patterns that move swiftly. This is visible in Kusubana, inspired by Japanese sakura blossoms. Telangana Ikat features close, visible repeats — but Kusubana breaks that. Motifs bloom gently across the fabric, creating movement. Another collection, Fuji, uses colour-blocked stripes — graphic, modern, and unlike the Ikat people recognise. The technique remains tie and dye. It is this rethinking that leaves people surprised that the same weavers could produce both traditional and contemporary. “Changes happen when you work closely and artisans feel encouraged to experiment,” Vinita says.

Traditional Ikat results in garments looking identical. Translate has no two similar pieces. Vinita says, “Our pieces are timeless garments meant to be worn and passed on.”