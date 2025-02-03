Grammys 2025: Chappell Roan turns heads in John Paul Gaultier gown, wins Best New Artist

Chappell Roan arrived at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards like a vision in vintage couture, turning heads on the red carpet in a stunning John Paul Gaultier gown from the 2003 collection. The ethereal yellow dress, adorned with artistic paintings of ballerinas draped over layers of tulle, was a showstopper. Chappell completed the look with sheer blue opera gloves, yellow combat boots, and a whimsical frilly hat, a signature element of the original runway presentation.
Known for her unique and expressive style, Chappell has often stated that her fashion and beauty choices are an extension of her artistic vision. Inspired by drag queens, her signature look typically features bold makeup, often with vibrant eyeshadow and dramatic lipstick.
Chappell's Grammy debut was a highly anticipated moment for her fans. After a year of critical acclaim and chart-topping success with her hit single Good Luck, Babe!, she took home the coveted Best New Artist award.
In her acceptance speech, Chappell used her platform to advocate for better treatment of developing artistes in the music industry. “I told myself if I ever won a Grammy, and I got to stand up here in front of the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels and the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artistes would offer a livable wage and healthcare, especially to developing artists,” she declared to cheers from the audience.
Chappell shared a personal anecdote about her own struggles after being dropped from her label, highlighting the lack of support and the challenges faced by many young artists. “I was signed as a minor and when I was previously dropped from my label, I had no job experience or health care," she revealed. "It was so devastating to feel so committed to my art and feel so betrayed by the system and so dehumanised to not have help.”
Chappell's powerful message resonated with many in the audience, underscoring the importance of fair treatment and support for emerging artists in the music industry.