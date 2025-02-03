Grammys 2025: Chappell Roan turns heads in John Paul Gaultier gown, wins Best New Artist

Chappell shared a personal anecdote about her own struggles after being dropped from her label, highlighting the lack of support and the challenges faced by many young artists. “I was signed as a minor and when I was previously dropped from my label, I had no job experience or health care," she revealed. "It was so devastating to feel so committed to my art and feel so betrayed by the system and so dehumanised to not have help.”

Chappell's powerful message resonated with many in the audience, underscoring the importance of fair treatment and support for emerging artists in the music industry.