Grammys 2025: Sabrina Carpenter steals the show in a pastel blue JW Anderson gown

Sabrina Carpenter stole the show at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, arriving on the red carpet in a breathtaking custom JW Anderson gown. The ethereal ensemble, featuring a backless silhouette and dramatic fringe detailing, was a sight to behold.
Sabrina, who won the coveted Best Pop Solo Performance award for her hit single Espresso, looked every bit the star in the pastel blue gown. The vintage-inspired look, with its short blonde curls and fresh-faced makeup, evoked a classic Hollywood glamour.
The highlight of the gown was undoubtedly the intricate bodice, adorned with a stunning necklace of diamonds and gemstones that accentuated Carpenter's hourglass figure. The cinched waist and flared skirt, embellished with delicate fringe, added a touch of old-world charm and sophistication.
Sabrina appeared confident and at ease on the red carpet, graciously posing for photographers despite the intricate details of her gown.
The 67th Annual Grammy Awards saw a dazzling array of celebrity arrivals, with stars like Charli XCX, Raye, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Cynthia Erivo, Beyoncé, Norah Jones, Anoushka Shankar, Cardi B, Will Smith, John Legend, Paris Hilton, Deborah Cox, Taylor Swift, Chrissy Teigen, Doechii, Kehlani, Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Madison Beer, and Lady Gaga gracing the red carpet with their presence.
Sabrina's captivating performance and stunning red carpet appearance solidified her status as a rising star in the music industry.