Grammys 2025: Sabrina Carpenter steals the show in a pastel blue JW Anderson gown

Sabrina Carpenter stole the show at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, arriving on the red carpet in a breathtaking custom JW Anderson gown. The ethereal ensemble, featuring a backless silhouette and dramatic fringe detailing, was a sight to behold.

Sabrina, who won the coveted Best Pop Solo Performance award for her hit single Espresso, looked every bit the star in the pastel blue gown. The vintage-inspired look, with its short blonde curls and fresh-faced makeup, evoked a classic Hollywood glamour.