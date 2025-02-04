Glamour in every stitch

If your idea of the perfect accessory is one that makes a statement, these luxurious bags will ensure all eyes are on you. From sparkling crystals to intricate detailing, these bags are the epitome of glamour and elegance. Whether you’re dressing up for a wedding or a night out, these must-have pieces will add the perfect finishing touch to any outfit.
The Marzook Crystal & Feather Pill Bag is everything you need for your next red-carpet moment. Crafted from high-quality resin and adorned with emerald Swarovski crystals and soft ostrich feathers, this clutch exudes pure luxury. It’s the ultimate accessory for those unforgettable nights.
Priced at Rs1,95,000. Available on AiSPi.co.
The Silvia Gnecchi Luna Gold Bag is handwoven with crystal-embellished handles. This bag brings sleek Italian design and modern luxury into one stunning accessory. Elevate any outfit with this timeless piece.
Priced at Rs 75,000. Available online.
Lara Di Gianni Nemidiana La Mini Silver Bag is inspired by the goddess Diana. This mini bag features a unique bow-shaped handle, bringing a touch of divine protection and elegance to your ensemble.
Priced at Rs 60,000. Available on AiSPi.co
The Gedebe Jessye Satin Bag is a petite, crystal-covered masterpiece. Covered in gradient crystals that mimic the beauty of a setting sun, this refined satin bag is the perfect accessory for those who want to make an everyday statement.
Priced at Rs 78,000. Available online.
Okhtein Felucca Silver Clutch carries the wisdom of civilisations past. Handmade with intricate brass details and gold plating, this clutch is a tribute to ancient civilisations and timeless guidance. Carry a piece of history with you.
Priced at Rs 1,15,000. Available online.
Rosantica Mini Holli Pepita Bag speaks elegance in every bead. From metallic beads to faux pearl handles, this refined bag blends sophistication and glamour with ease, making it your go-to statement piece for any occasion.
Priced at Rs 1,25,000. Available online.
L’alingi Hot Fix Black Eternity Clutch is a crystal clutch that will dazzle forever. Inspired by the elegance of a diamond ring, this clutch is a stunning fusion of timeless glamour and modern sophistication. Be prepared to turn heads with this dazzling showstopper.
Priced at Rs 1,20,000. Available online.
The Vanina Fleurs Des Pois Bag is as glamorous as it is timeless. Handmade with crystal beads and gold-plated brass, this vintage-inspired bag is the perfect companion for your summer nights, bringing an air of old-world glamour wherever you go.
Priced at Rs 65,000. Available online.