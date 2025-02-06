Sonakshi Sinha embraces wedding season in Jaipur with stunning ethnic looks

Sonakshi Sinha recently showcased a series of elegant ethnic outfits while enjoying the wedding season in Jaipur, giving fashion enthusiasts plenty of inspiration. The actress, known for her effortless style, shared glimpses of her traditional looks on Instagram, covering everything from mehendi to reception attire.

For one of her outfits, Sonakshi opted for a regal blue sharara adorned with intricate gota-patti work, paired with matching jewellery. In another, she stunned in a classic red Patiala suit, complemented by statement jhumkas and embroidered tille wali juttis. She also donned a rich blue velvet long kurta, accentuated with exquisite kundan jewellery, exuding old-world charm.

Sharing her fashion diary with fans, Sonakshi captioned her post, "Shaadi lookbook! Mehendi…pheras…reception! Styled by my lovelies @sanamratansi and @jaferalimunshi (tap for deets)." Her friend and actress Sanjeeda Shaikh commented, "My sunder ladki."

Meanwhile, Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi’s husband, also shared moments from the same wedding on his Instagram stories. The couple has been spending time in Jaipur, following their recent vacation in Australia earlier this year.