Vivienne Westwood’s most iconic runway moments

Vivienne Westwood was never just a designer – she was a force of nature. Known for her punk-inspired aesthetic, historical references, and radical approach to fashion, she transformed the runway into a stage for activism, creativity, and sheer audacity.

From her 1981 Pirate collection, which introduced oversized silhouettes and dramatic colour palettes, to the 1993 Anglomania show where Naomi Campbell famously fell in towering blue platform heels, Westwood continuously challenged norms. Her 1994 Café Society collection stirred controversy with sheer dresses that defied convention, while the 2005 Propaganda collection used garments as a political statement against war.

In 2015, her Mirror the World collection addressed climate change, referencing Venice’s environmental crisis with extravagant, baroque-inspired outfits and protest signs. But her impact didn’t stop there—Westwood constantly reinvented fashion by weaving political messages into her designs, advocating for issues such as sustainable fashion, human rights, and anti-consumerism. She shocked the fashion world in 1985 with her Mini-Crini collection, merging the Victorian crinoline with modern punk rebellion, and in 1996, her Storm in a Teacup collection reimagined traditional British tailoring with exaggerated proportions and bold prints. Westwood’s shows often featured unconventional casting, performance art, and dramatic staging, reinforcing her commitment to storytelling through clothing.

One of her most daring moments came in 2013 when she shaved her head in protest of climate inaction, using her own image as a statement. Her ability to blend historical influences with cutting-edge innovation made each of her collections a spectacle, ensuring that her work was both visually arresting and intellectually provocative.

Her punk roots were never far from the surface, as seen in her Sex boutique collaboration with Malcolm McLaren, which helped define the aesthetic of the late 20th-century punk movement. Her legacy extends beyond the catwalk, influencing designers, artists, and activists who continue to embrace her spirit of fearless self-expression.

Every Westwood show was a rebellion, an artwork, and a revolution in itself, leaving behind an indelible mark on the fashion industry that will never fade. Westwood’s runway moments were more than just fashion; they were declarations of defiance, art, and activism, shaping a world where creativity and rebellion walk hand in hand.