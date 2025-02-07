Top Valentine's Day gifts for 2025

This Valentine’s, skip the clichés and gift her something as classy, unique, and fabulous as she is. Whether you’re shopping for the fashion-forward queen in your life or treating yourself (hey, you deserve it too!), we’ve curated the ultimate list of luxe accessories that will steal her heart and elevate her wardrobe. Get ready to gift glamour, style, and some serious “wow” moments!
For the woman who has eyes for all things glamorous, the Vanina Reine De Coeur bag is a total knockout. Heart-shaped and embellished with dazzling glass beads, it’s a romantic yet high-fashion statement. This one’s sure to make her feel adored.
Priced at Rs 56,500. Available online.
Perfect for an evening of glamour, this Tulip Wristlet Bag by Etcetera is woven with love and creativity. The play of textures and ribbons makes this mini a standout accessory—whether it’s a casual day out or a special occasion. A pop of colour and practicality, it’s a Valentine’s gift that’s sure to make her smile.
Price on request. Available online.
Dreamy, and dazzling! The Gedebe My Dream Bag is adorned with rhinestones, creating the perfect balance of elegance and dazzle. From the elegant evening to chic everyday outings, this bag transitions seamlessly, making it an unforgettable Valentine’s Day gift.
Priced at Rs 75,000. Available online.
Call it “Karma,” call it magic—this Gold L’alingi Karma Clutch will undoubtedly bring divine elegance into her life. With a spiral crystal handle and a glamorous gold finish, it’s the clutch that guarantees she’ll shine at any event. Gift her a clutch that combines charm with couture.
Priced at Rs 87,500. Available on AiSPi.
Symmetry meets sleek design in the Mlouye Mini Sera Tote, crafted from luxurious Italian leather. Perfect for the woman who’s always on the go, this bag is practical with a side of sass. A little modern edge and a lot of sophistication make this a stellar Valentine’s pick!
Priced at Rs 39,600. Available online.
Give the gift of effortlessly sleek, damage-free hair with the Dyson Airstrait straightener this Valentine's Day. This revolutionary wet-to-dry straightener uses air, not heat plates, ensuring shiny, straight hair without the damage. Whether prepping for a romantic dinner or a casual date night, this tool has your loved one’s hair covered in minutes. With its luxurious Red Velvet/Gold limited-edition colourway, it adds a touch of opulence to any beauty routine.
Price on request. Available online.
Gift the ultimate travel companion this Valentine's Day! The Guess Luggage Collection combines sleek style with premium functionality, making every journey a statement of luxury. With multiple compartments, durable materials, and smooth 360-degree spinner wheels, your loved one will travel with ease and elegance. Available in a range of chic colours, it’s the perfect accessory for anyone who loves to travel in style.
Price on request. Available online.
This Valentine’s Day, treat them to the timeless elegance of Bottega Veneta’s Ciao Ciao bag. With its Italian craftsmanship and versatile design, this chic bag is all about travel, movement, and connection—perfect for a modern lover on the go. Whether saying hello or goodbye, the Ciao Ciao bag makes a bold statement wherever it goes.
Price on request. Available online.
Let your inner boss woman shine this Valentine’s Day with Jimmy Choo’s fiery red edit! From the Faceted Heart Clutch to the bold Cinch Bag, each piece is perfect for making power moves and turning heads. Paired with the stunning Scarlet heels, it’s all about elegance, power, and, of course, love!
Price on request. Available online.
This Valentine’s Day, Culture Circle offers the perfect blend of luxury and street culture. Featuring high-end brands like Jacquemus, Burberry, Saint Laurent, and more, their curated collection has something for everyone. For a bold, romantic look, the Air Jordan 1 Low Pink Blast is the ultimate sneaker for sneakerheads, offering a pop of pink romance with every step.
Price on request. Available online.
Give the gift of time with Kenneth Cole’s limited-edition skeleton automatic watch. With its rose-gold-plated stainless steel and unique carbon fiber top ring, this timepiece is a true horological masterpiece. Whether it’s for him or her, it’s a gift that combines craftsmanship, precision, and timeless elegance—just like your love.
Price on request. Available online.
For the adrenaline junkie in your life, Axell’s Pitstop Collection is the perfect gift! Inspired by motorsports, this racing chronograph is a blend of precision and passion, making it the ideal Valentine’s Day gift for someone who loves high performance and adventure.
Price on request. Available online.
Celebrate love this Valentine’s Day with Ornate by The Leather Garden. From structured crossbody bags to convertible handheld designs, these accessories offer a timeless charm. Add a floral touch with their luxurious bag charms for that extra sparkle of romance.
Price on request. Available online.
Step into the season of love with ALDO’s innovative Pillow Walk technology. Offering comfort and style with every step, these accessories will elevate any look. Whether it's a sleek bag or trendy shoes, ALDO has everything you need to make your Valentine’s Day outfit pop.
Price on request. Available online.
Celebrate love with Language, offering a collection of statement footwear, sleek wallets, and chic accessories for both men and women. Personalised with hand-painted designs, their Orion sneakers and Logan wallet are the perfect way to show someone special just how much you care.
Price on request. Available online.
Celebrate the power of handwritten love this Valentine’s Day with Montblanc. Their elegant collection of writing instruments and luxurious gifts are the perfect way to express your love with heartfelt words. Let their beautiful pens be the symbol of your lasting bond.
Price on request. Available online.
For a timeless symbol of love, Amaltas presents its exquisite lab-grown diamond jewellery collection. The Heart of Elegance Solitaire Ring features a stunning 0.59-carat heart-shaped diamond, perfect for marking the most special moments of your love story this Valentine’s Day.
Price on request. Available online.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with bold, opulent accessories from kate spade new york. Their collection of cuffs and bangles is perfect for anyone looking to add a touch of luxury and playfulness to their Valentine’s look. These pieces are sure to elevate any outfit!
Price on request. Available online.
Add a pop of elegance to your Valentine’s Day ensemble with this stunning Red Embellished Fiery Feather Box Clutch from Aza Fashions. With intricate crystal, pearl, and feather embellishments, this statement piece is the perfect accessory for a romantic evening out.
Price on request. Available online.
Surprise the men in your life with personalised, handcrafted leather gifts from Brune & Bareskin. From wallets to keychains and phone covers, each piece can be customised with a thoughtful message to make your Valentine’s gift extra special.
Price on request. Available online.
Celebrate your unique love story this Valentine’s Day with Crocs and Jibbitz charms! Customise a pair of classic clogs to create a one-of-a-kind gift that reflects your loved one’s personality. Whether it's heart-themed charms or playful designs, it's the perfect way to show you care.
Price on request. Available online.
Celebrate self-love and individuality with Miraggio’s Love Collection. Featuring heart-shaped designs and striking red hues, these handbags are perfect for those who want to make a statement this Valentine’s Day. The Chérie Crossbody Bag is the ideal accessory to complete any outfit.
Price on request. Available online.
Celebrate the beauty of your bond with a piece of Irasva Fine Jewelry. Whether it’s a delicate pendant or a stunning ring, their diamond collection makes the perfect Valentine’s Day gift, offering timeless elegance and a heartfelt keepsake to cherish forever.
Price on request. Available online.
Looking for the perfect Valentine’s gift? Kumari Jewels has you covered with exquisite pieces like the Heart To Get Enchanted Statement Ring—a captivating symbol of your love and the perfect way to show your partner how much they mean to you.
Price on request. Available online.
Make Valentine’s Day unforgettable with Symetree’s vibrant gemstone jewellery. Thoughtfully crafted and perfect for any style, these pieces are ideal for those who want to celebrate love with a colourful and unique gift.
Price on request. Available online.
Explore Charles & Keith’s Valentine’s collection, featuring romantic silhouettes and playful designs like the Metallic Heart Clutch. Perfect for those who want to express love with timeless style, these accessories will add charm to any outfit.
Price on request. Available online.
This Valentine’s Day, blend some love into your partner’s routine with the NUUK KRÜSH Smoothie Blender. Perfect for anyone who loves a healthy lifestyle, this blender makes it easy to create delicious smoothies, protein shakes, and more, showing you care about their well-being with every blend.
Price on request. Available online.
Step into love with Drunch’s Sangria Metallic Red Heels. Perfect for any romantic occasion, these heels bring both style and comfort, ensuring your Valentine's Day look is nothing short of fabulous.
Price on request. Available online.
This Valentine’s Day, give the gift of timeless elegance with the Miranda Textured Shoulder Bag. Crafted to last and designed to inspire, this bag is the perfect gift for someone special.
Price on request. Available on uspoloassn.in.
Add a special touch to your Valentine’s Day celebrations with Jhoomer Jewels. From elegant earrings to intricate necklaces, their collection will make every moment unforgettable.
Price on request. Available online.
Celebrate the beauty of love with Ananth Diamonds. Their dazzling diamond earrings are perfect for this season of love, combining tradition with modern elegance.
Price on request. Available online.
Give the gift of wellness this Valentine’s Day with GemTherapy. Their gemstone-infused home essentials foster emotional balance and spiritual growth, making it the perfect thoughtful and meaningful gift.
Price on request. Available online.
Step into the season of love with Jessie Cognac Court Shoes from TT.BAGATT. With their round-toe design and molded heels, they’ll add sophistication to any ensemble, perfect for a chic Valentine’s look.
Price on request. Available online.
For the fashion-forward partner, the Karl Lagerfeld K/Signature Python Print Crossbody at The Collective is the ultimate Valentine’s gift. Featuring bold prints and luxe design, this bag is sure to turn heads and elevate any outfit.
Price on request. Available online.