Valentine’s Day: 31 perfect presents for your loved one

Valentine's Day is the perfect occasion to express your love with a thoughtful gift. Whether you're celebrating with your partner, a friend, or even indulging in a little self-love, we've got a curated list of gift ideas that will make this day extra special. From luxurious pampering hampers to timeless jewellery and tech-infused wonders, here’s our handpicked selection of 31 unforgettable Valentine’s Day gifts to delight those you care about—at every price point!
Treat your loved one to the ultimate pampering experience with the Fragrant Love Symphony Hamper from FNP. This beautifully curated gift set features luxurious skincare essentials, fragrant candles, and delectable chocolates – the perfect combination of relaxation and indulgence for a Valentine’s Day to remember.
Priced at Rs 7,999. Available online.
Like a perfect partner, the Tramontina All-in-One Pan checks all the boxes – stylish, dependable, and capable of whipping up anything from a decadent cake to a cozy curry. This Valentine’s Day, surprise your special someone with a gift that’s as practical as it is charming.
Priced at Rs 2,899. Available online.
Set the mood for love with Plum’s BodyLovin Luxe Perfumes Gift Set. Featuring three exquisite fragrances, from sweet Tulips Don’t Lie to the sultry Moonkissed Drama, it’s the perfect gift to elevate your Valentine’s Day with elegance and romance.
Priced at Rs 999. Available online.
Celebrate your everlasting bond with the Zoori Diamond Heart Bracelet from Hazoorilal Legacy. Crafted to symbolize love and elegance, this beautiful bracelet makes the perfect gift to show your special someone just how much they mean to you.
Price on request. Available online.
Gift your partner the timeless beauty of a Grand Seiko watch, inspired by the rugged yet serene Mt. Iwate. With its striking light-blue dial, this is a luxury gift that blends precision, elegance, and adventure.
Price on request. Available online.
Dine in style with Angie Homes' exquisite Bone China and Porcelain dinner set. Crafted to perfection, this luxurious tableware makes your Valentine’s Day dinner a special occasion, with every meal becoming a memorable experience.
Priced at Rs 46,800. Available online.
Upgrade his wardrobe with this stylish Numero Uno shirt. Crafted from soft, breathable fabric, this piece is perfect for looking sharp while feeling comfortable all day long.
Priced at Rs 2,799 onwards. Available online.
Elevate your Valentine’s look with Coneliani’s pure silk ties. Available in rich hues and intricate patterns, this luxurious accessory adds a refined and polished touch to any outfit.
Priced at Rs 20,000 onwards. Available online.
Symbolise your everlasting commitment with the Forevermark Icon Collection Pavé and Baguette Ring. Crafted with diamonds that sparkle as bright as your love, this ring is a statement of true devotion.
Price on request. Available online.
Celebrate love in its purest form with the Ruby Radiance Collection by PP Jewellers. These exquisite rubies embody romance and strength, offering a beautiful symbol of your everlasting bond this Valentine’s Day.
Price on request. Available online.
When distance makes the heart grow fonder, DailyObjects' magnetic heart-shaped pouch will bring two hearts together. This functional yet charming gift is perfect for keeping love close, no matter where you are.
Priced at Rs 1,999. Available online.
Give the gift of radiant skin with O3+ D-Tan skincare range. Featuring Blueberry and Aloe Vera, this kit will ensure a glowing, healthy complexion to make your Valentine’s Day shine even brighter.
Priced at Rs 6,800. Available online.
Gift the perfect pout this Valentine’s Day with KIKO Milano’s Long Lasting Colour Lip Marker. With a range of matte shades and a hydrating formula, this lipstick promises a kissable, vibrant look.
Priced at Rs 800. Available online.
Give the gift of chic, bold accessories with SVJ Bags. From classic leather satchels to statement-making animal prints, these bags are as stylish and versatile as the love you share.
Price on request. Available online.
Coach’s Valentine’s Day collection includes timeless bags, heart-shaped purses, sleek wallets, and more. Whether for a loved one or yourself, add a touch of elegance and charm with these signature pieces.
Price on request. Available online.
Surprise your partner with a pair of New Balance sneakers, blending innovative technology with stylish designs. These sneakers make the perfect Valentine’s gift for the fashion or fitness lover in your life.
Price on request. Available online.
Celebrate love with VIRGIO’s ‘Falling For You’ Valentine’s Day collection. Made from luxurious recycled fabrics, this collection features flattering, romantic designs perfect for date nights and special moments.
Price on request. Available online.
Gift your loved one the spirit of adventure with Tommy Hilfiger’s luxury travel gear. From stylish luggage to chic backpacks, this collection ensures you travel in love and style.
Price on request. Available online.
Step into ultimate comfort with Ludic Sliders. Featuring CloudFrame material and a recovery footbed, these sliders promise all-day support and relaxation—perfect for lounging or running errands in style.
Price on request. Available online.
A Ducati watch is the perfect symbol of love, passion, and adventure. Crafted with precision, it’s more than just a timepiece—it’s a gift that represents lasting moments.
Price on request. Available online.
With bold prints and effortless silhouettes, Neeti & Mudita offers perfect gifts that combine style and comfort for your special someone. Celebrate love with this beautiful blend of fashion.
Price on request. Available online.
The One Less collection offers thoughtful gifting with stylish, comfortable pieces perfect for any occasion. Give your loved one a gift that’s both practical and stunning, just like your relationship.
Price on request. Available online.
Support sustainable gifting with Himalayan Blooms’ handcrafted neck warmers, crochet toys, and scarves. This eco-friendly collection is perfect for giving a gift with a meaningful touch this Valentine’s Day.
Price on request. Available online.
Pamper your loved one with the FCL Skin Brightening Kit, designed to achieve glowing, healthy skin. From Vitamin C Cleanser to luxurious face masks, this kit ensures they feel loved and radiant.
Priced at Rs 6,800. Available online.
Transport your Valentine to Paris with VAHDAM India’s Weekend in Paris Gift Set. Featuring 9 exotic teas, this gift is perfect for creating romantic moments over a warm cup of tea.
Priced at Rs 1,499. Available online.
Show your love in a refreshing way with Evocus Black Alkaline Water and Hydration IV. This thoughtful gift promotes wellness and hydration, making it the perfect gift for a healthy, happy Valentine’s Day.
Priced at Rs 899. Available online.
The Casio Vintage AQ-230A-4A in soft peach is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your loved one—subtle, stylish, and timeless. A beautiful way to mark a love that’s here to stay.
Priced at Rs 3,495. Available online.
Gift the perfect pout this Valentine’s Day with MAC’s sleek satin lipstick. Available in 34 rich shades, this lipstick provides all-day comfort and vibrant color for a flawless Valentine’s look.
Price on request. Available online.
Inspired by music and love, Swarovski’s Valentine’s Day collection features elegant heart-shaped crystals and shimmering designs. This stunning jewelry will add a radiant touch to your Valentine’s celebration.
Priced at Rs 11,900. Available online.
Gift the comfort of BIRKENSTOCK’s Madrid Sandals. Their timeless design and durable material make them perfect for everyday wear, offering a blend of style and practicality.
Price on request. Available online.
This Valentine’s, gift yourself or someone special the ultimate date-night look with Snitch’s Valentine’s Edit. From elegant shirts to casual chic, Snitch has everything to help you celebrate love in style.
Price on request. Available online.