Valentine’s Day: 31 perfect presents for your loved one

From luxurious pampering hampers to timeless jewellery and tech-infused wonders, here’s our handpicked selection of 31 unforgettable Valentine’s Day gifts to delight those you care about—at every price point!
Valentine’s Day: 31 perfect presents for your loved one

Valentine's Day is the perfect occasion to express your love with a thoughtful gift. Whether you're celebrating with your partner, a friend, or even indulging in a little self-love, we've got a curated list of gift ideas that will make this day extra special. From luxurious pampering hampers to timeless jewellery and tech-infused wonders, here’s our handpicked selection of 31 unforgettable Valentine’s Day gifts to delight those you care about—at every price point!

1. A scent of romance

FNP
FNP

Treat your loved one to the ultimate pampering experience with the Fragrant Love Symphony Hamper from FNP. This beautifully curated gift set features luxurious skincare essentials, fragrant candles, and delectable chocolates – the perfect combination of relaxation and indulgence for a Valentine’s Day to remember.

Priced at Rs 7,999. Available online.

2. A match made in kitchen heaven

Tramontina
Tramontina

Like a perfect partner, the Tramontina All-in-One Pan checks all the boxes – stylish, dependable, and capable of whipping up anything from a decadent cake to a cozy curry. This Valentine’s Day, surprise your special someone with a gift that’s as practical as it is charming.

Priced at Rs 2,899. Available online.

3. Scented with love

Plum’s BodyLovin Luxe Perfumes Gift Set
Plum’s BodyLovin Luxe Perfumes Gift Set

Set the mood for love with Plum’s BodyLovin Luxe Perfumes Gift Set. Featuring three exquisite fragrances, from sweet Tulips Don’t Lie to the sultry Moonkissed Drama, it’s the perfect gift to elevate your Valentine’s Day with elegance and romance.

Priced at Rs 999. Available online.

4. Sparkle in love

Hazoorilal Legacy
Hazoorilal Legacy

Celebrate your everlasting bond with the Zoori Diamond Heart Bracelet from Hazoorilal Legacy. Crafted to symbolize love and elegance, this beautiful bracelet makes the perfect gift to show your special someone just how much they mean to you.

Price on request. Available online.

5. Timeless love

Grand Seiko
Grand Seiko

Gift your partner the timeless beauty of a Grand Seiko watch, inspired by the rugged yet serene Mt. Iwate. With its striking light-blue dial, this is a luxury gift that blends precision, elegance, and adventure.

Price on request. Available online.

6. A feast for the eyes

Angie Homes
Angie Homes

Dine in style with Angie Homes' exquisite Bone China and Porcelain dinner set. Crafted to perfection, this luxurious tableware makes your Valentine’s Day dinner a special occasion, with every meal becoming a memorable experience.

Priced at Rs 46,800. Available online.

7. Comfort with style

Numero Uno
Numero Uno

Upgrade his wardrobe with this stylish Numero Uno shirt. Crafted from soft, breathable fabric, this piece is perfect for looking sharp while feeling comfortable all day long.

Priced at Rs 2,799 onwards. Available online.

8. Add a touch of elegance

Coneliani
Coneliani

Elevate your Valentine’s look with Coneliani’s pure silk ties. Available in rich hues and intricate patterns, this luxurious accessory adds a refined and polished touch to any outfit.

Priced at Rs 20,000 onwards. Available online.

9. A ring of love

Forevermark
Forevermark

Symbolise your everlasting commitment with the Forevermark Icon Collection Pavé and Baguette Ring. Crafted with diamonds that sparkle as bright as your love, this ring is a statement of true devotion.

Price on request. Available online.

10. Passionate & timeless

PP Jewellers
PP Jewellers

Celebrate love in its purest form with the Ruby Radiance Collection by PP Jewellers. These exquisite rubies embody romance and strength, offering a beautiful symbol of your everlasting bond this Valentine’s Day.

Price on request. Available online.

11. Heartfelt & functional

DailyObjects
DailyObjects

When distance makes the heart grow fonder, DailyObjects' magnetic heart-shaped pouch will bring two hearts together. This functional yet charming gift is perfect for keeping love close, no matter where you are.

Priced at Rs 1,999. Available online.

12. Glow up with love

O3+
O3+

Give the gift of radiant skin with O3+ D-Tan skincare range. Featuring Blueberry and Aloe Vera, this kit will ensure a glowing, healthy complexion to make your Valentine’s Day shine even brighter.

Priced at Rs 6,800. Available online.

13. Kissable lips

KIKO Milano
KIKO Milano

Gift the perfect pout this Valentine’s Day with KIKO Milano’s Long Lasting Colour Lip Marker. With a range of matte shades and a hydrating formula, this lipstick promises a kissable, vibrant look.

Priced at Rs 800. Available online.

14. Luxe Accessories for love

SVJ Bags
SVJ Bags

Give the gift of chic, bold accessories with SVJ Bags. From classic leather satchels to statement-making animal prints, these bags are as stylish and versatile as the love you share.

Price on request. Available online.

15. Charm in every detail

Coach
Coach

Coach’s Valentine’s Day collection includes timeless bags, heart-shaped purses, sleek wallets, and more. Whether for a loved one or yourself, add a touch of elegance and charm with these signature pieces.

Price on request. Available online.

16. Step into love

New Balance
New Balance

Surprise your partner with a pair of New Balance sneakers, blending innovative technology with stylish designs. These sneakers make the perfect Valentine’s gift for the fashion or fitness lover in your life.

Price on request. Available online.

17. Flirty & stylish

VIRGIO
VIRGIO

Celebrate love with VIRGIO’s ‘Falling For You’ Valentine’s Day collection. Made from luxurious recycled fabrics, this collection features flattering, romantic designs perfect for date nights and special moments.

Price on request. Available online.

18. Love on the go

Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger

Gift your loved one the spirit of adventure with Tommy Hilfiger’s luxury travel gear. From stylish luggage to chic backpacks, this collection ensures you travel in love and style.

Price on request. Available online.

19. Cloud-like comfort for your feet

Ludic Sliders
Ludic SlidersPackshot

Step into ultimate comfort with Ludic Sliders. Featuring CloudFrame material and a recovery footbed, these sliders promise all-day support and relaxation—perfect for lounging or running errands in style.

Price on request. Available online.

20. Timeless love & passion

Ducati
Ducati

A Ducati watch is the perfect symbol of love, passion, and adventure. Crafted with precision, it’s more than just a timepiece—it’s a gift that represents lasting moments.

Price on request. Available online.

21. Thoughtful and stylish gifting

Neeti & Mudita
Neeti & Mudita

With bold prints and effortless silhouettes, Neeti & Mudita offers perfect gifts that combine style and comfort for your special someone. Celebrate love with this beautiful blend of fashion.

Price on request. Available online.

22. Versatile & timeless pieces

One Less
One Less

The One Less collection offers thoughtful gifting with stylish, comfortable pieces perfect for any occasion. Give your loved one a gift that’s both practical and stunning, just like your relationship.

Price on request. Available online.

23. Handcrafted & thoughtful gifts

Himalayan Blooms
Himalayan Blooms

Support sustainable gifting with Himalayan Blooms’ handcrafted neck warmers, crochet toys, and scarves. This eco-friendly collection is perfect for giving a gift with a meaningful touch this Valentine’s Day.

Price on request. Available online.

24. Pamper their skin

FCL Skin Brightening Kit
FCL Skin Brightening Kit

Pamper your loved one with the FCL Skin Brightening Kit, designed to achieve glowing, healthy skin. From Vitamin C Cleanser to luxurious face masks, this kit ensures they feel loved and radiant.

Priced at Rs 6,800. Available online.

25. Sip your way

VAHDAM India
VAHDAM India

Transport your Valentine to Paris with VAHDAM India’s Weekend in Paris Gift Set. Featuring 9 exotic teas, this gift is perfect for creating romantic moments over a warm cup of tea.

Priced at Rs 1,499. Available online.

26. Hydrate

Evocus Black Alkaline Water and Hydration IV
Evocus Black Alkaline Water and Hydration IV

Show your love in a refreshing way with Evocus Black Alkaline Water and Hydration IV. This thoughtful gift promotes wellness and hydration, making it the perfect gift for a healthy, happy Valentine’s Day.

Priced at Rs 899. Available online.

27. A peach-coloured gesture of love

Casio
Casio

The Casio Vintage AQ-230A-4A in soft peach is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your loved one—subtle, stylish, and timeless. A beautiful way to mark a love that’s here to stay.

Priced at Rs 3,495. Available online.

28. Pout perfection

MAC
MAC

Gift the perfect pout this Valentine’s Day with MAC’s sleek satin lipstick. Available in 34 rich shades, this lipstick provides all-day comfort and vibrant color for a flawless Valentine’s look.

Price on request. Available online.

29. Sparkle and shine

Swarovski
Swarovski

Inspired by music and love, Swarovski’s Valentine’s Day collection features elegant heart-shaped crystals and shimmering designs. This stunning jewelry will add a radiant touch to your Valentine’s celebration.

Priced at Rs 11,900. Available online.

30. Love your feet

BIRKENSTOCK’s Madrid Sandals
BIRKENSTOCK’s Madrid Sandals

Gift the comfort of BIRKENSTOCK’s Madrid Sandals. Their timeless design and durable material make them perfect for everyday wear, offering a blend of style and practicality.

Price on request. Available online.

31. Dress to impress

Snitch
Snitch

This Valentine’s, gift yourself or someone special the ultimate date-night look with Snitch’s Valentine’s Edit. From elegant shirts to casual chic, Snitch has everything to help you celebrate love in style.

Price on request. Available online.

Swarovski
Ducati
Mac
coach
Numero Uno
Birkenstock
New Balance
DailyObjects
Kiko Milano
FnP
Casio
snitch
PP Jewellers
Tommy Hilfiger
Virgio
Vahdam India
Hazoorilal Legacy
Angie Homes
One Less
Forevermark
SVJ Bags
Grand Seiko
Tramontina
Plum’s BodyLovin Luxe Perfumes Gift Set
Coneliani
O3+ D-Tan
Ludic Sliders
Neeti & Mudita
Himalayan Blooms
FCL Skin Brightening Kit
Evocus Black Alkaline Water and Hydration IV

Related Stories

No stories found.