Valentine’s Day: Unwrap the perfect present for your loved one!

Valentine’s Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate love, and what better way to show your affection than with a gift that speaks volumes? Whether you're gifting your partner, your best friend, or even indulging in a little self-love, we’ve curated the ultimate list of thoughtful, stylish, and unique Valentine’s Day gifts that will make this day extra special. Check out our top picks below:
Put your best foot forward this Valentine’s Day! When you want to express your love with something timeless and practical, ECCO's exquisite footwear collection is the perfect choice. From chic sneakers to elegant heels, their stylish yet comfortable shoes will have your partner walking on air—literally!
A capsule collection that’s love at first sight: Give the gift of effortless style with KayKay’s exclusive Valentine’s Capsule Collection. Featuring timeless denim pieces that will never go out of style, these limited-edition items are a perfect fit for the season of love. Hurry—this collection is only available until February 18.
Benetton has curated the ultimate collection to make sure you look and feel amazing this Valentine’s Day. From playful printed zippers to elegant dresses, their versatile pieces are perfect for both romantic dates and cozy celebrations. You can never go wrong with Benetton!
Love is classic—Just like a Levi’s Trucker Jacket: This Valentine’s Day, ditch the chocolates and roses and gift something truly timeless—a Levi’s Trucker Jacket. It’s a classic that only gets better with age, just like true love. A gift that will last forever!
Want to make her night out unforgettable? Metro Shoes are the perfect way to elevate her look. From effortless elegance to fierce confidence, these flipflops will keep her comfortable all night long.
Fresh designs, unbeatable comfort, and loads of love: This Valentine’s Day, skip the typical gifts and gift a fresh, stylish look with adidas Originals. From iconic sneakers to athleisure essentials, these designs will turn heads and have your Valentine feeling extra special.
The perfect gift for the health-conscious Valentine: For that special someone who’s all about health and wellness, Max Protein’s Daily Choco Almond Protein Bars are the ideal treat. Packed with 10g of protein and 5g of fiber, these delicious, guilt-free bars are a sweet way to show you care.
Add a little extra comfort to her day with Bonjour Silken Socks. Made from ultra-soft fiber, these socks provide the perfect balance of comfort, durability, and style—ideal for keeping cozy and chic on Valentine’s Day.
A curated collection to speak the language of love: This Valentine’s Day, go beyond the traditional gifts and choose from a collection that speaks to the heart from Perona. From stylish jackets to thoughtful keepsakes, these unique gifts are sure to make your loved one feel special. Featured here is Rust Adriana Womens Jacket. Crafted from premium fine-grain leather, this statement jacket features a sleek tailored fit, functional slip pockets, and a zip closure with snap buttons. Its innovative design ensures effortless elegance, lightweight wear, and exceptional comfort.
Priced at Rs 26,900. Available online.
A wine lover’s dream: Looking for the perfect gift for a wine enthusiast? The Desire Collection by Lucaris promises an unforgettable wine experience. Designed with innovative Aerlumer technology, each glass enhances the wine’s flavour, making it the ultimate gift of luxury.
Diamonds are forever—Just like your love: Celebrate the enduring beauty of love with Tanishq’s Ultimate Soulmate Collection. These stunning diamond rings are a tribute to the strength and unity of a lasting relationship. A perfect symbol of your love, as unbreakable as a diamond!
This Valentine’s Day, treat your loved one to an elegant piece from Rabyana Designs’ luxurious home décor collection. Perfect for those who appreciate the finer things in life, these gifts bring sophistication and charm to every moment.
Elegance, comfort, and a touch of luxury: Make this Valentine’s Day extra glamorous with Shilpi Gupta’s exquisite Banarasi silk tissue zari pleated top. Pair it with a skirt or trousers for a look that combines traditional charm with contemporary style.
This Valentine’s Day, surprise her with Rangriti’s stunning red kurta set. The intricate embroidery and graceful silhouette make this outfit the perfect blend of tradition and modernity.
KAZO’s Valentine’s Day collection has everything you need to make her feel like a queen. From elegant dresses to heartwarming keepsakes, their curated selection ensures you’ll find the perfect gift for your special someone.
Where style meets comfort: Rosso Comfort is revolutionising footwear with shoes that don’t compromise on style or comfort. Perfect for the person who values both, these shoes offer all-day support while looking effortlessly chic.
A classic striped shirt is always in style, and Fabindia’s cotton slim-fit version is the perfect thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift. Comfortable, stylish, and versatile—this shirt works for any occasion.
Candere by Kalyan Jewellers’s stunning jewellery collection is the perfect way to express your love. From delicate rings to minimalist bracelets, each piece is designed for effortless elegance and timeless appeal.
For the fashion-forward loved one, the Nappa Dori Kisslock Bag is a timeless gift that blends vintage charm with modern functionality. Handcrafted from genuine leather, this elegant bag will make a perfect addition to any wardrobe.
Celebrate the quirky side of love with DaMENSCH’s Valentine’s Box. Whether you're the perfect couple or a pair full of playful red flags, this box is designed to bring joy and laughter to your Valentine’s celebration.
Treat your Valentine to Läderach’s luxurious details of love gift hamper. With artisanal chocolates, pralines, and decadent sweets, this hamper is the ultimate indulgence for someone you adore.
Looking for the perfect pair of sneakers to wear this Valentine’s Day? Cove sneakers by Campus Activewear are the ideal blend of comfort and style, perfect for adding a cool, laid-back vibe to your Valentine’s outfit.