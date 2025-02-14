Passion and romance shine in Rachel Quinn's 'Crazy Love' line

Valentine’s Day just got a lot more enchanting with the launch of the Crazy Love collection by Rachel Quinn, in partnership with Gemfields. This striking collection, featuring responsibly mined Zambian emeralds and Mozambican rubies, encapsulates the excitement, vulnerability, and passion of early romance—told through 10 captivating jewellery pieces. With each design, Rachel explores the emotional highs, uncertainties, and undeniable chemistry that come with falling in love.

For Rachel, the collaboration with Gemfields was an exciting opportunity to merge her signature playful aesthetic with the beauty of these ethically sourced gemstones. “When Gemfields proposed a partnership, I was thrilled by the challenge of creating a collection that celebrated both their stunning gemstones and my own design sensibilities,” says Rachel. “I knew I wanted to tell the story of love through these pieces, specifically focusing on the emotional layers of falling in love—hope, fear, and abandon.”

In designing the collection, she delves deep into the early stages of romantic love, from flirtation to vulnerability to yearning. “For the pieces capturing seduction and flirtation, I wanted to reference the way we present ourselves in love—through beauty and self-awareness. I created functional pieces like a perfume bottle and a keepsake vessel, which also allude to lips—the center of seduction, both in words and in kisses,” Rachel explains.