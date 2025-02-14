Passion and romance shine in Rachel Quinn's 'Crazy Love' line

Valentine’s Day just got a lot more enchanting with the launch of the Crazy Love collection by Rachel Quinn, in partnership with Gemfields. This striking collection, featuring responsibly mined Zambian emeralds and Mozambican rubies, encapsulates the excitement, vulnerability, and passion of early romance—told through 10 captivating jewellery pieces. With each design, Rachel explores the emotional highs, uncertainties, and undeniable chemistry that come with falling in love.
For Rachel, the collaboration with Gemfields was an exciting opportunity to merge her signature playful aesthetic with the beauty of these ethically sourced gemstones. “When Gemfields proposed a partnership, I was thrilled by the challenge of creating a collection that celebrated both their stunning gemstones and my own design sensibilities,” says Rachel. “I knew I wanted to tell the story of love through these pieces, specifically focusing on the emotional layers of falling in love—hope, fear, and abandon.”
In designing the collection, she delves deep into the early stages of romantic love, from flirtation to vulnerability to yearning. “For the pieces capturing seduction and flirtation, I wanted to reference the way we present ourselves in love—through beauty and self-awareness. I created functional pieces like a perfume bottle and a keepsake vessel, which also allude to lips—the center of seduction, both in words and in kisses,” Rachel explains.
One of the standout pieces in the Crazy Love collection is the Lover’s Eye Brooch, which speaks to the tender vulnerability of love. “The eye in the brooch is gazing lovingly at its beloved, overcome with emotion. It represents the raw, tender feeling of love that makes us open and vulnerable,” says Rachel.
For yearning, she revisited her Lovesick Heart motif, a playful design inspired by the physicality of longing. “The heart, with its playful ‘illness spots,’ represents that intense, aching desire that comes when we’re yearning for someone. It’s a quirky take on the emotional and physical impact of love,” she adds.
The collection’s choice of gemstones—Zambian emeralds and Mozambican rubies—was a deliberate one. “Rubies are known as the stone of the heart, symbolising passionate love. Emeralds, on the other hand, represent loyalty, harmony, and new beginnings, all of which are central to the journey of new love,” Rachel shares. These gemstones are the perfect companions for the emotional narrative woven into the collection, each one enhancing the beauty and symbolism of the designs.
Two of the collection’s most evocative pieces are the Lovesick Necklace and Radiant Heart Pinky Ring. The Lovesick Necklace illustrates the feeling of being overwhelmed by desire—so much so that the heart is “ill.” “It’s a playful design that captures the craziness of being lovesick,” Rachel laughs. Meanwhile, the Radiant Heart Ring is the epitome of love’s brilliance. “It radiates with love — literally. The ruby heart bursts with pink sapphires, while from the sides, it blooms with a floral design, representing the blossoming of love at its most pure,” she explains.
Rachel’s personal experience with love also inspired much of the collection. “I’ve realised that, no matter who we fall in love with, we often end up riding the same emotional rollercoaster,” she says. “This collection reflects the chaotic, beautiful highs and lows that come with falling in love—and it’s comforting to know that so many people can relate to that feeling.”
Price starts at Rs 5 lakh. Available online.
