5 times Kriti Sanon nailed the sweater look

As sweater season comes to a close, we can't help but reflect on how comforting and stylish this time of year has been. With the temperature dropping, there’s nothing quite like slipping into a cozy sweater, and no one has rocked this look better than Kriti Sanon. Whether chic or casual, she’s shown us how to style a sweater for every occasion, making the most of these chilly days.

1. The radiant orange pop

Kriti posted a picture on Instagram wearing a vibrant orange sweater that adds a bold pop of colour to her look. She paired it with a silver layered necklace and hoops, creating a stylish and radiant ensemble.

2. The cozy comfy Christmas

Kriti Sanon looks super cozy in her red and white sweater from Solid and Striped. She paired it with a cute Christmas cap with her initials, giving off the perfect festive vibe that's both cute and fun.

3. The subtle floral

In Tere Naam Mein, Kriti Sanon is seen wearing a dusty, floral sweater from Rareism that perfectly complements her character's subtle yet striking personality. The soft, muted tones of the sweater bring a sense of warmth and approachability, while the delicate floral details add an unexpected charm. The combination of these elements creates a look that is both humble and haunting, capturing the depth of her character's emotions and the complexity of her journey in the film.

4. The understated

The knitted maroon sweater paired with a scarf from her movie Bhedia looks incredibly cozy and comfy, adding a simple yet understated charm to her overall look.

5. The playful charm

Kriti Sanon was spotted wearing a cute and fun sweater featuring Mickey Mouse, adding a playful touch to her outfit. The whimsical design gave her look a lighthearted and charming vibe.

