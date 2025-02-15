5 times Kriti Sanon nailed the sweater look

As sweater season comes to a close, we can't help but reflect on how comforting and stylish this time of year has been. With the temperature dropping, there’s nothing quite like slipping into a cozy sweater, and no one has rocked this look better than Kriti Sanon. Whether chic or casual, she’s shown us how to style a sweater for every occasion, making the most of these chilly days.
Kriti posted a picture on Instagram wearing a vibrant orange sweater that adds a bold pop of colour to her look. She paired it with a silver layered necklace and hoops, creating a stylish and radiant ensemble.
Kriti Sanon looks super cozy in her red and white sweater from Solid and Striped. She paired it with a cute Christmas cap with her initials, giving off the perfect festive vibe that's both cute and fun.
In Tere Naam Mein, Kriti Sanon is seen wearing a dusty, floral sweater from Rareism that perfectly complements her character's subtle yet striking personality. The soft, muted tones of the sweater bring a sense of warmth and approachability, while the delicate floral details add an unexpected charm. The combination of these elements creates a look that is both humble and haunting, capturing the depth of her character's emotions and the complexity of her journey in the film.
The knitted maroon sweater paired with a scarf from her movie Bhedia looks incredibly cozy and comfy, adding a simple yet understated charm to her overall look.
Kriti Sanon was spotted wearing a cute and fun sweater featuring Mickey Mouse, adding a playful touch to her outfit. The whimsical design gave her look a lighthearted and charming vibe.