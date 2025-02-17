Designer Siddharth Tytler’s new edit Asphalt Jungle gets unveiled at FDCI India Men’s Week

Designer Siddhartha Tytler’s new collection, Asphalt Jungle, that just got unveiled at the FDCI India Men’s Weekend, is inspired by the raw energy and unfiltered spirit of New York City. “Asphalt Jungle is a tribute to urban resilience, where gothic grunge meets precision tailoring. This collection captures the dynamic tension between structure and movement, drawing from the world of parkour-fluid yet controlled, rebellious yet refined,” says Tytler.

The colour palette is moody and intense, with deep blacks, teals and navies evoking the city’s steel, shadows, and neon reflections. Silhouettes embrace contrast with a mix of structured tailored suits softened with drapes, oversized jumpers exuding effortless edge, and hakama pants lending an avant-garde fluidity. Cable knits add a layer of textured warmth to the range, bridging the gap between modernity and tradition.