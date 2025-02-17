Katrina Kaif radiates traditional spring elegance at Chhaava premiere

Bollywood’s style icon, Katrina Kaif, once again captivated the spotlight at the premiere of Chhaava, where she made a stunning appearance alongside her husband, Vicky Kaushal. The actress embraced a timeless, traditional look that exuded grace and understated elegance.
Katrina chose a breathtaking pastel floral sari that beautifully embodied the essence of spring. The soft hues and delicate floral prints effortlessly highlighted her refined taste, elevating her look with a gentle yet powerful presence. The sari’s simplicity perfectly complemented Katrina’s graceful demeanor, making it the ideal choice for the occasion.
Adding an exquisite pop of colour, Katrina accessorised her ensemble with emerald earrings and a stack of bangles from Amrapali Jewels. The vibrant green earrings and delicate bangles offered a bold contrast to the soft pastel sari, creating a harmonious blend of tradition and statement style. Together, they provided the perfect balance of elegance and flair, ensuring Katrina’s look was nothing short of spectacular.
To complete the ethereal ensemble, Katrina kept her beauty look fresh and natural with soft, flowing hair and minimal makeup, allowing her innate beauty to shine through. Known for her impeccable sense of style, she once again proved her ability to effortlessly fuse classic tradition with contemporary sophistication, setting a new standard of elegance on the red carpet.