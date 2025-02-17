Katrina Kaif radiates traditional spring elegance at Chhaava premiere

Bollywood’s style icon, Katrina Kaif, once again captivated the spotlight at the premiere of Chhaava, where she made a stunning appearance alongside her husband, Vicky Kaushal. The actress embraced a timeless, traditional look that exuded grace and understated elegance.

Katrina chose a breathtaking pastel floral sari that beautifully embodied the essence of spring. The soft hues and delicate floral prints effortlessly highlighted her refined taste, elevating her look with a gentle yet powerful presence. The sari’s simplicity perfectly complemented Katrina’s graceful demeanor, making it the ideal choice for the occasion.