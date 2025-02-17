Mira Kapoor’s weekend look comes with a stunning twist

Mira Kapoor’s sartorial choices are a seamless blend of elegance, individuality, and effortless charm. With an innate sense of style, she crafts looks that exude understated luxury, proving that true fashion isn’t about loud statements but refined choices. Whether she steps out in ethereal ethnic drapes or contemporary silhouettes, Mira carries an air of sophistication that is uniquely hers. She masterfully balances modern trends with timeless grace, favouring soft pastels, intricate embroideries, and silhouettes that flatter without overwhelming. Her wardrobe is a celebration of polished minimalism — where class meets quiet confidence. This time, she began with a relaxed-fit striped shirt, a timeless black-and-white creation featuring full sleeves that exuded understated elegance. A true wardrobe essential, this versatile piece can seamlessly transition from casual to chic, depending on the occasion.

Embracing a contemporary twist, she paired the shirt with a pristine white midi skirt, a vision of effortless grace. The calf-length ensemble boasted daring slits on both sides, teasing a glimpse of her toned legs, while delicate eyelet details adorned the hem with a touch of femininity. Thoughtfully designed with multiple pockets, the skirt found the perfect finishing touch in a sleek black belt, accentuating her silhouette with refined poise.