Mrunal Thakur serves a glamorous look in a three-piece blazer set

The actress is back with a new look and we are too happy about it
Mrunal ThakurInstagram
Mrunal Thakur wields fashion as an art form, each look an extension of her vibrant, dynamic, and unapologetically bold personality. From experimental co-ord sets to regal ethnic ensembles dripping in opulence, she carries every outfit with an air of effortless poise. It’s safe to say that Mrunal doesn’t just wear fashion; she embodies it. The beauty recently graced the scene with effortless charm, her radiant smile complementing a power-packed ensemble that redefined boardroom glamour. Draped in a striking three-piece blazer co-ord, she made a sartorial statement so bold it could steal the breath of even the most composed executives.

Stepping out in the meticulously tailored Judas co-ord set from Sheena Trehan, Mrunal seamlessly blended sophistication with a touch of daring flair. The ensemble, a poetic symphony of structure and style, featured a sleeveless tweed bandeau top in a classic black-and-white check pattern, elegantly showcasing her toned figure.

Paired with high-waisted, straight-fit jeans in the same monochrome check, the look struck a perfect balance between polished refinement and contemporary edge. Adding an extra dose of poise, she layered the outfit with a long, structured blazer, nonchalantly draped over her shoulders — a timeless move that spoke volumes of effortless power dressing. Ideal for both commanding attention in a corporate setting and making a statement at an evening soirée, this ensemble was nothing short of perfection.

No detail was left untouched, as Mrunal curated her accessories with minimalist yet impactful finesse. Channelling Gen-Z chic, she adorned her ears with sleek hoop earrings, while a tasteful selection of rings lent a delicate shimmer to her hands. Elevating the look further, she slipped on a pair of tinted sunglasses, adding a dash of mystery and intrigue to her already captivating presence.

Reigning supreme in the world of blazer fashion, Mrunal Thakur once again proved why she’s an undisputed style maven.

