Mrunal Thakur serves a glamorous look in a three-piece blazer set

Mrunal Thakur wields fashion as an art form, each look an extension of her vibrant, dynamic, and unapologetically bold personality. From experimental co-ord sets to regal ethnic ensembles dripping in opulence, she carries every outfit with an air of effortless poise. It’s safe to say that Mrunal doesn’t just wear fashion; she embodies it. The beauty recently graced the scene with effortless charm, her radiant smile complementing a power-packed ensemble that redefined boardroom glamour. Draped in a striking three-piece blazer co-ord, she made a sartorial statement so bold it could steal the breath of even the most composed executives.

Stepping out in the meticulously tailored Judas co-ord set from Sheena Trehan, Mrunal seamlessly blended sophistication with a touch of daring flair. The ensemble, a poetic symphony of structure and style, featured a sleeveless tweed bandeau top in a classic black-and-white check pattern, elegantly showcasing her toned figure.

Paired with high-waisted, straight-fit jeans in the same monochrome check, the look struck a perfect balance between polished refinement and contemporary edge. Adding an extra dose of poise, she layered the outfit with a long, structured blazer, nonchalantly draped over her shoulders — a timeless move that spoke volumes of effortless power dressing. Ideal for both commanding attention in a corporate setting and making a statement at an evening soirée, this ensemble was nothing short of perfection.