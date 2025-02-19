Abraham & Thakore’s exclusive fashion showcase arrives in Chennai

Fashion lovers in Chennai, get ready for an exclusive shopping experience as Amethyst presents a special showcase of the Abraham & Thakore collection. This limited-time event offers a never-seen-before price range on a stunning selection of contemporary and timeless outfits.

The event presents a rare opportunity to shop from a stunning selection of dresses, tunics, kurtas, jackets, tops, scarves, menswear, and saris—all embodying the brand’s timeless elegance and modern aesthetic.