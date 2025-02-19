Trends

Abraham & Thakore’s exclusive fashion showcase arrives in Chennai

Chennai’s fashion scene gets an exciting update as Abraham & Thakore bring their signature collection at unbeatable prices
From the A &T collection
Fashion lovers in Chennai, get ready for an exclusive shopping experience as Amethyst presents a special showcase of the Abraham & Thakore collection. This limited-time event offers a never-seen-before price range on a stunning selection of contemporary and timeless outfits.

The event presents a rare opportunity to shop from a stunning selection of dresses, tunics, kurtas, jackets, tops, scarves, menswear, and saris—all embodying the brand’s timeless elegance and modern aesthetic.

The showcase will take place till February 20, 2025, from 11 am to 7.30 pm at The Folly, Amethyst, Whites Road, Royapettah, Chennai. With prices starting at ₹2,450, this is a must-visit for those looking to add sophisticated, handcrafted pieces to their wardrobe.

