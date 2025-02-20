Bhumi Pednekar adds ethnic charm to her new style statement

Bhumi Pednekar is the very embodiment of grace and glamour, a true vision in every sartorial statement she makes. With an innate sense of style and an effortless ability to turn heads, she reigns as a fashion maven, setting benchmarks with each appearance. Her beauty, radiant and captivating smile, is the perfect complement to her impeccable fashion choices, making her an undeniable force in the world of style. Bhumi is all set to dazzle on the silver screen once again with her upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Amidst a whirlwind of promotions alongside co-stars Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, the actress has been delivering one breathtaking look after another. For a recent promotional event, she captivated us in a striking geometric saree, seamlessly blending traditional charm with contemporary elegance.

The star opted for a mesmerising multicoloured silk sari by Raw Mango, drenched in a vibrant palette of green, yellow, and pink. Adorned with a bold checkered design, the drape accentuated her statuesque frame, exuding both playfulness and sophistication. What made her look even more distinctive was the lehenga-style draping, adding a modern twist to the classic silhouette.

To complement this geometric marvel, the actress paired it with an emerald green blouse featuring an exquisite twisted butterfly design. The sleeveless number, tailored to perfection, boasted a deep V-neckline that enhanced her ensemble with a touch of sultry refinement.