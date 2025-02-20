Sanya Malhotra elevates her look with a bronze outfit and vintage brocade neckpiece

Sanya Malhotra is basking in the success of her latest film, Mrs., and has been promoting it with unwavering dedication. And, of course, she’s doing it in absolute style! A true fashionista, she continues to serve impeccable looks, making her our ultimate go-to muse for all things beauty and fashion. Sanya Malhotra treated us to yet another mesmerizing fashion moment, gracing our feeds with a custom-crafted ensemble that exuded elegance and edge in equal measure. Drenched in a captivating bronze hue, her look was nothing short of enchanting—a sartorial masterpiece that effortlessly merged contemporary chic with timeless allure.

For the promotional event, Sanya embraced a stunning three-piece ensemble that spoke volumes of her impeccable style. She layered a scooped-neckline blouse with a striking shrug, draped gracefully over her shoulders. The shrug, with its loose sleeves and open front, lent a bold and dramatic flair, further accentuated by its rich, two-toned bronze and rust hues, creating a play of contrast that was utterly spellbinding. Her palazzo pants make for an artful rendition of relaxed glamour. Not your typical silhouette, the pants featured an ethereal overlay cascading from the waist to the knees, enhancing the ensemble’s fluidity. Crafted with a crushed texture, the fabric added a touch of avant-garde finesse, perfect for a high-fashion statement.